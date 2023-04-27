﻿
News / Metro

Nearly 500 people awarded as "Shanghai Model Workers"

Nearly 500 people have received awards as "Shanghai Model Workers." The awards honor workers in a number of fields, who have excelled and proved integral to their industry.
Zhan Xiang / Ti Gong

The awarding ceremony

Nearly 500 people were awarded the title of "Shanghai Model Worker" on Thursday as the city's annual tradition to honor its most hard-working and excellent workers.

Those honored came from various circles of life, with an average age of 44.5.

A total of 45 percent of award winners were front-liners, and 34 are medical and education workers.

In addition, 180 units were named as "Shanghai Model Groups" this year, and another 481 individuals took the crown of "Shanghai Pioneer Workers."

In total, 72.8 percent of the "Shanghai Model Groups" winners were companies and the rest government institutions and social organizations.

The award focused on foreign-funded enterprises and private companies as well as emerging sectors and those contributing to people's livelihood, social governance and pandemic prevention and control, according to the Shanghai General Trade Union.

In total, 44.8 percent of winners were related to Shanghai's prioritizing developing industries such as new energy and BeiDou satellite navigation technology.

Liu Wei, a fitter at the Jiangnan Shipyard under the China State Shipbuilding Co Ltd, is among the award winners. He works on the installation of ship's main power devices.

"Over the past 30 years, I did only one thing – being the guardian of the 'heart' of ships," said Liu.

"The job requires a craftsmanship spirit and the utmost accuracy," said Liu.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
