News / Metro

Shanghai Youth League Congress opens, drawing on wisdom and vigor of young generation

The Shanghai Congress of the Communist Youth League of China opened at the Expo Center in Pudong, drawing on the wisdom and vigor of the young generation.
Ti Gong

The 16th Shanghai Congress of the Communist Youth League of China opens on Thursday.

The 16th Shanghai Congress of the Communist Youth League of China opened at the Expo Center in the Pudong New Area on Thursday, with the young generation contributing to the city's high-quality development with their wisdom and youth power.

Nine young representatives, with the youngest 14 years old, from various fields such as science and technology, and art shared their stories and insights into the city's development.

Shanghai is in full swing in building up a youth-development-oriented city and a promising city for the young generation, and the Shanghai Youth League said the city's grassroots youth leagues are working hard to turn the blueprint into reality.

"The young generation is the most vigorous and innovative group," said Ding Yu, a representative and secretary of the Youth League Committee of Shanghai Urban Planning and Natural Resources Bureau. "I hope to stimulate the enthusiasm of the youth in getting involved in community governance, and some ideas are being turned into reality."

Ti Gong

Young youth league representatives share their stories and insight into the city's development

A "15-minute community life circle" is being created across the city to give people access to services such as meals, fitness, nursing and health care within a 15-minute walk of where they live.

"In the future, communities will be pleasant, sustainable and comfortable places with convenient and warm service," said Ding.

Hong Doudou, a post-95 Huju Opera performer, is dedicated to promoting traditional Shanghai opera on campus.

"We are exploring the combination of the Shanghai dialect and modern songs to trigger an interest from young people in Huju and traditional Chinese culture," she explained.

Ti Gong

Sara Dervishi at the congress

Sara Dervishi from Albania, a 23-year-old student at Shanghai Jiao Tong University who has been living in Shanghai for over 10 years, sat in on the congress.

She serves as a volunteer at the Red Cross Society of China's Shanghai branch.

"I feel honored and happy to attend the congress," Dervishi told Shanghai Daily.

"I came to Shanghai with my parents due to the good education environment here, and I've been here ever since," she said.

"I plan to stay here after graduation, and I really love Chinese culture," she added.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Pudong
Special Reports
