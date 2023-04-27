﻿
Roadshow launched to promote international sci-tech innovation competition

The Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition welcomes innovative companies from China and abroad, with a prize total of 300 million yuan.
An international scientific and technological innovation competition, which offers 100 million yuan (US$ 14.45 million) as the top prize, launched a roadshow in Shanghai on Wednesday, to attract innovative companies from home and abroad.

Integrated circuit and electronic components, biomedicine and medical devices, big data and artificial intelligence, new materials and new energy are the major fields of the innovation competition, which has an overall 300 million yuan fund to be shared among all the winners.

In order to boost the development and innovation in the Guangdong-Macau In-Depth Cooperation Zone, the government of Hengqin has regularly held the Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition to support business teams with innovative ideas, key technological breakthroughs and promising industrialization prospects, the organizers said.

About 2,000 projects originating from the US, the UK, Germany, Japan, Singapore and China entered the previous two competitions.

The competition has awards for start-up groups, growth groups and a special award to support participating enterprises from the Macau Special Administrative Region and Portuguese-speaking countries that have high potential for development. The grand prize for the growth groups is 100 million yuan. Akrostar Technology Co – a Shanghai company involved in semiconductor innovation – was the top winner of last year's competition.

Applications for entry are available on the competition website at https://www.hqkcds.cn/en and must be submitted before the end of June.

The roadshow will visit major cities including Beijing, Suzhou, Xi'an, and Shenzhen as well as countries such as Singapore and South Korea to promote the competition.

Scan the QR code to participate in the competition.

Source: SHINE
