Shanghai Party Secretary meets with PCC delegation

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with a delegation of the Communist Party of Cuba led by Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and secretary of organization of the PCC Central Committee, on Wednesday.

Chen welcomed the Cuban Communist Party delegation and introduced the ongoing theme of educating and implementing Xi Jinping's Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and related issues related to the modernization of Shanghai.

He said that the relationship between China and Cuba is a model of socialist countries' unity and cooperation as well as mutual assistance between developing countries. General Secretary Xi and First Secretary Diaz-Canel have jointly outlined the future of China-Cuba relations, pointing the direction for the development of the two parties and countries.

Shanghai is the birthplace of the Communist Party of China, as well as a model of China's economic center city and people's urban construction. Currently, it is striving towards the magnificent blueprint of Chinese-style modernization outlined in the 20th National Congress of the CPC. Shanghai and the Santiago Province of Cuba are friendly cities, and have established friendly exchanges with Havana Province.

The Shanghai government will implement the important consensus of the highest leaders of the two parties and countries, deepen friendly contacts and cultural exchanges between the two regions, further strengthen practical cooperation in investment, trade, technology, and other areas, and make greater contributions to the development of China-Cuba relations at the local level.

Morales thanked Shanghai for the warm reception, stating that he was impressed by Shanghai's development and changes, and congratulated the CPC on the significant achievements they have made in various fields of economic and social development.

He said that the Cuban side is willing to use the important consensus of the highest leaders of the two parties and countries as guidance to further strengthen inter-party exchanges, deepen exchanges and mutual learning, expand practical cooperation, and promote the continuous development of the relationship between the two parties and countries.





