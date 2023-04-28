Top-tier musical festivals brought to the Chinese mainland

With the Double Five Shopping Festival on the way, a number of nightlife events are brought to Shanghai, ahead of the music festival season.

Budweiser China and Jiefang Daily have teamed up for the Shanghai Double Five Shopping Festival, with a series of nightlife events.

Alongside the Shanghai Commission of Commerce and the Huangpu District Government, the campaign aims to boost the nightlife economy with more spending and a lively nightlife atmosphere.

The campaign will extend from Shanghai to other major cities such as Chengdu and Changsha, with a series of music festivals, beer festivals and food tours.

With its unique characteristics, beer events can stimulate offline social spending, and help revitalize physical commerce, it said. By creating more diverse and exciting offline activities, the company aims to provide consumers with more opportunities to celebrate and socialize.

Ti Gong

Among its events, a music festival will be held in late May at the Shanghai Lavender Park. It's also investing in the electronic music industry in China, partnering with the Tomorrow Land music festival to bring the famous Creamfields festival to China, while sponsoring over 600 nightclubs across the country.



In addition to music events, more than10 beer and food festivals, and beer gardens are to be organized across the country, with new beer products and more diverse consumption. It's expected to contribute to the recovery of the catering and tourism industries and boost China's economy as the warmer weather drives up beer consumption.

According to Zhu Jiangliu, vice president of corporate affairs at Budweiser China, the campaign is expected to contribute to the growth of the catering and tourism industries in China, while also providing consumers with exciting experiences and new products to enjoy.