Combining TCM and Western medicine to minimize trauma in surgery

Hospitals in Shanghai are researching and developing methods to combine TCM and Western medicine, to reduce trauma in surgery, while maintaining effective results.

Local hospitals are exploring a tubeless procedure in thoracic surgery to achieve less trauma and quicker recovery, experts told a medical conference on Friday.

Lung cancer is the most prevalent and deadly cancer in the nation. With the promotion of CT scanning, more people are detected with lung nodules and receive surgery.

"The removal of nodule is a minimally-invasive surgery, however, patients should undergo tracheal intubation for anesthesia. Such practice is a typical example of 'small surgery with big injury'," said Dr Zhou Jia, president of Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine. "We are looking for the combination of TCM and Western medicine to help doctors achieve super minimally-invasive surgeries in certain fields through acupuncture anesthesia."

Ti Gong

Anesthesia through acupuncture and medicine allows doctors to do surgery without conducting tracheal intubation. The tubeless practice helps patients better endure the surgery, suffer less trauma and fewer complications related with anesthesia, and enjoy a quicker recovery, experts said at the meeting of Shanghai Association of Integrative Medicine.

Dr Chen Tongyu, director of the association's thoracic surgery commission, said minimally-invasive surgery is the purpose for modern medicine. However, minimally-invasive surgery doesn't only mean small cuts, but a minimally-invasive theory throughout the entire medical process including surgery, anesthesia, rehabilitation, imaging, testing and nursing. Also, a combination of TCM and Western medicine can play an important role in helping achieve the goal.

"We're studying the methods to minimize the trauma to patients, while ensuring safety and effective treatment."

He said the dosage of anesthesia can drop by 70 percent for heart and lung surgery if using acupuncture anesthesia, which can sedate, control pain, stabilize circulation, and protect organs. "We're promoting the method to more medical facilities home and abroad," he said.