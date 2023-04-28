New complex in development on the West Bund

GATE M is being built on the West Bund. It's set to include a theater, restored buildings and a mall. For this May Day holiday, visitors can enjoy the vintage market.

Ti Gong

A world-class riverside complex is taking shape on the West Bund in Xuhui District.

GATE M, developed around the former site of Shanghai Cement Factory, is expected to be unveiled in June 2024 as a gigantic complex along the Huangpu River. It's set to include a world-class theater operated by the Shanghai Grand Theater, a domed arts center, restored historic buildings, hotels and new retailing malls.

It's part of the southern extension of the West Bund, creating world-class riverside venues on par with London's South Bank and Paris' Left Bank.

A variety of activities have been held in the area as a warm-up to GATE M, with the latest ― the Yinyan Vintage Fair to be held from April 28 to May 3. Vintage shops and brands such as PHAT DOG, THANKs Vintage and CHIFY VINTAGE, will put up stalls on the lawn along the river, offering a new option for the May holiday getaway.