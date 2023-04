Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park has welcomed a few new members to its team: three wolf cubs and a newborn baby seal. They were all born on the same day, and are in good health.

Ti Gong

Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in Pudong New Area welcomed four newborns recently ― three Arctic wolf cubs and a seal.

The seal, born on April 19, weighed 10.05 kilograms at birth and is now 16.5 kilograms.

It is growing healthy under 24-hour intensive observation and care.

The wolf cubs born on the same day, live with their mother and are now being breast fed.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong