Common medicine able to reduce risk of colorectal cancer: studies

Local experts have successfully decoded the reason why lipid-lowering statins can reduce the risks of colorectal cancer, and published a paper in world-leading journal Nature Microbiology, Shanghai's Renji Hospital announced on Friday.

Colorectal cancer is the second-most prevalent cancer in the city, following lung cancer. Preventing and controlling the formation and development of colorectal cancer is an important task for promoting good health and reducing disease.

"Colorectal cancer developed from adenomas," said Dr Fang Jingyuan, who led the study. "Though epidemiological research has found statins were related to a reduced risk of colorectal cancer, the reason why and how the mechanism worked remained unknown.

"Screening and removal of adenomas under endoscopy can prohibit the development of colorectal cancer. But many patients suffer relapses and even a cancerous change. How to prevent the relapse and cancerous change of adenomas is a key field for research."

Fang's team from Renji Hospital affiliated to Shanghai Jiao Tong University's School of Medicine studied samples of more than 300,000 patients receiving endoscopies at Renji and found that patients taking statins had a lower risk of adenoma relapses or cancerous changes.

"The discovery indicates that taking statins for a long time can prevent colorectal cancer," he said

Experts used animals for further study, detecting that statins could rejuvenate intestinal microbiomes in rats and improve the abundance of Lactobacillus reuteri, a beneficial bacterium widely existing in the intestinal tract of humans and animals.

A follow-up test on human volunteers confirmed that statins could increase the bacterium in the human intestinal tract.

Fang said they created mutated Lactobacillus reuteri and found it could hinder the ability to form tumors in the rat's intestinal tract. The discovery was published by Nature Microbiology on April 17.

Fang said Lactobacillus reuteri was a new type of probiotic, which could be replicated through genetic engineering.

"Our research explains why statins can prevent colorectal cancer," Fang said. "But we don't encourage all people to buy the probiotic and people without hyperlipidemia needn't take statins, because there is so far no clinical guidance to call for taking statins for colorectal cancer prevention, but multi-center research in the future may provide more evidence. People with hyperlipidemia can consider taking statins, which can lower lipids while helping reducing the risk of colorectal cancer."