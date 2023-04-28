﻿
News / Metro

Attention! Shanghai Metro adjusts hours, stops to deal with May Day passenger surge

Shanghai Shentong Metro Group will increase trains, extend services and limit some stops during the May Day holiday.
Shanghai's downtown Metro stop, Najing Road E. on Lines 2 and 10, will be closed every day from 4pm on April 29 to the end of the five-day May Day holiday, which starts from tomorrow, the city's Metro operator, Shanghai Shentong Metro Group, announced.

During the time, trains on the two lines will skip the stop and all entrances and exits will be closed.

The city's Metro system is expected to transport more than 8 million passengers during the holiday travel rush.

To cope with the surging passenger numbers, the group will increase trains and extend service hours during the holiday.

On May 2-3, Lines 1, 2 and 10 will have additional trains and extend the time of the last train to 11:30pm.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

The additional trains on Line 1 will run on different routes each way. Trains from Shanghai South Railway Station to Fujin Road will only stop at Xujiahui, People's Square, Shanghai Railway Station, Shanghai Circus World, Tonghe Xincun and Fujin Road. 

Trains from Shanghai Railway Station to Xinzhuang will only stop at People's Square, Xujiahui, Shanghai South Railway Station and Xinzhuang. Other stations along the way will be skipped.

Trains will only pick up passengers at Shanghai Railway Station and Shanghai South Railway Station, while people can only disembark at other stops.

Additional trains on Line 2 will run from Hongqiao Railway Station to Longyang Road. They will stop at Hongqiao Airport Terminal 2, Songhong Road, Zhongshan Park, Jing'an Temple, People's Square and Century Avenue. The trains will only pick up passengers on Hongqiao Airport Terminal 2 and Hongqiao Railway Station, while the other stops only allow passengers to disembark.

The additional trains on Line 10, running from Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station to Wujiaochang, will stop at stations of Hongqiao Airport Terminal 2, Hongqiao Airport Terminal 1, Hongqiao Road, Shaanxi Road S., Nanjing Road E., Hailun Road and Siping Road.

They will only pick up passengers on stops at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station, Hongqiao Airport Terminal 2 and Hongqiao Airport Terminal 1, while the other stations only allow passengers to disembark.

In addition, six Metro lines in Shanghai, namely 1, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 13, will extend their service times on Fridays and Saturdays, to cope with local residents' increasing travel needs.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

The new schedule of the last train on each terminal stop for Fridays and Saturdays at six Shanghai Metro lines

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
