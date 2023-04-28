﻿
Party Secretary Chen meets with Henry Paulson to discuss green and low-carbon development

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with Henry Paulson, former US treasury secretary and chairman of the Paulson Foundation, and his delegation on Thursday.
Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with Henry Paulson, former US treasury secretary and chairman of the Paulson Foundation, and his delegation on Thursday.

Chen said that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has outlined a grand blueprint for China's modernization with Chinese characteristics, providing new opportunities for world development.

As the economic center of China and the forefront window of reform and opening up, Shanghai is deepening its high-level reform and opening up efforts, striving to become a leader in creating a first-class business environment that is market-oriented, based on the rule of law, and internationalized.

Prioritizing ecology and promoting green, low-carbon development is crucial to the sustainable development of the city, and also a goal of high-quality transformation. The Paulson Foundation has long been committed to the field of ecological protection and green finance, and there is a broad space for cooperation between the two sides.

The city hopes to better leverage our professional advantages, share international advanced experiences, support the development of green finance, and promote more green, low-carbon development projects to be implemented in Shanghai.

"We will do our utmost to facilitate cooperation and provide services to accelerate the construction of a beautiful home for people and nature to live in harmony," Chen said.

Paulson introduced the foundation's relevant projects in China and expressed sincere admiration for China's and Shanghai's commitment to green and low-carbon transformation, as well as their practical actions.

He said that Shanghai's vision for future development is impressive and the construction of an international financial center has achieved fruitful results. The foundation is willing to better leverage its professional advantages and strengthen cooperation with Shanghai to promote more cooperation projects in the areas of climate change, biodiversity preservation, and green finance, and jointly create a benchmark for green and low-carbon transformation, and work together to create a better future.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
