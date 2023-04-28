﻿
Innovations for a smart, comfortable and healthy life at AWE 2023

Health-oriented household electrical appliance is gaining momentum in the show.
Innovations for a smart, comfortable and healthy life at AWE 2023
Ti Gong

Bosch Home Comfort showcases a new wall-hung boiler and a smart heating controller, which are specifically designed for Chinese kitchens with efficient and green features.

Technologies and innovative products are showcased at the ongoing AWE 2023 in Shanghai, bringing consumers a smart, comfortable and healthy life with a low-carbon footprint.

Various green and health-related products, covering kitchen gadgets, heating system and relaxing chairs, debuted in the Asia's biggest home appliance show. They fuel new consumption demands and further boost the China's economy after the pandemic.

Germany-based Bosch Home Comfort showcased a new wall-hung boiler and a smart heating controller, specifically designed for Chinese kitchens with efficient and green features.

It's the first time for Bosch Home Comfort to showcase products in a major international trade show in China, as it rebranded from previously Bosch Thermotechnology recently.

"Bosch Home Comfort Group will help people live a smart, comfortable, and energy-efficient life in many more Chinese homes," said Sally Chen, vice president of Bosch Home Comfort Group China.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

In Roban's booth, a cooking device can automatically "recognize" beef and lobster and cook them with specific recipes. It makes sense for those who don't know how to cook.

China's home appliance giant Roban launched new digital cooking products and systems in AWE, covering hardware, software and artificial intelligence. In its booth, a cooking device can automatically "recognize" beef and lobster and cook them with specific recipes.

"Digital cooking will reshape the way humans cook and make our culinary lives better, even for those who don't know how to cook," said He Yadong, Roban's vice president.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

IKIDE showcases its water purifying devices during AWE 2023 as more families need purified water.

Health-oriented household electrical appliance is gaining momentum in the show.

Startup IKIDE showcased its water purifying devices during AWE 2023. Its flagship model MQ7 features new technologies like nano-filteration and reverse osmosis, designed for drinking water, fruit and vegetable washing and dish washing functions.

After the pandemic, China's water purifier market rebounded with a 2.2 percent growth on revenue in 2023, with surging demand and more high-end product releases. It has a great potential as more than 24 percent population in China have demands for improvement on drinking water, industry insiders said.

Also in AWE 2023, Singapore-based OSIM showcases flagship relaxing chair uDream 5 with AI stress analysis features. People can enjoy customized massage relaxation through "biosensors" in the chair, which can track users' body conditions like heart rate and "Body Tension" levels.

The products are designed to relieve daily stress such as work, finances, relationships and habits like sitting longer, especially during the pandemic.

Themed by "Smartize the Future," AWE 2023 will close on Sunday.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

People can enjoy customized massage relaxation through "biosensors" in the OSIM chair, which can track users' body conditions and "tension" level.

