Shanghai's home brands to star on China Brand Day

More than 1,000 domestic brands will be on display on China Brand Day to convey the new momentum of Chinese brands.

More than two dozens of Shanghai's home-grown brands will be featured at a special section on the China Brand Day next month.

The annual China Brand Day falls on May 10 after the State Council approved its establishment in 2017. The Exposition on China Indigenous Brands was first held in Shanghai in 2017 and this year the expo will run from May 10 to 14 at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center.

Shanghai-headquartered MicroPort MedBot Co's robotic surgical machines, Shanghai Superconducting Technology Co's first superconducting tape for commercial use, and autonomous driving trucks from Shanghai-headquartered Westwell Information and Technology Co will be the highlights at the special Shanghai hall.

Technology equipment from XCMG Machinery featured in the blockbuster "The Wandering Earth 2" and miniature models of the China Space Station will be the star exhibits.

The event will also include about 140 high-quality and innovative exhibits from 37 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities, some of which will be making their first ever debut at the expo.

Exhibition info:

Time: May 10-14

Venue: Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center

Address: 1099 Guozhan Road, Pudong New Area 浦东新区国展路1099号