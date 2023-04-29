Holiday health alert for bird-borne diseases

Local medical experts are warning people to take care when interacting with birds during the May Day holiday to prevent infectious diseases.

Medical experts in Shanghai are warning people to take care when interacting with birds, especially wild animals, during the May Day holiday to prevent infectious diseases such as parrot fever and tick-born diseases.

Doctors from Renji Hospital said they recently treated a patient who had suffered a fever for nearly 20 days.

The 64-year-old began to cough, and experienced fever and fatigue three weeks before admission, and the symptoms got worse even though he had received medication at his hometown in Henan Province. The family took him to Shanghai's Renji Hospital, where doctors ruled out flu, COVID-19 and other common infectious diseases.

After detailed consultation with the patient, doctors suspected it may be psittacosis, or parrot fever, an infectious disease which can affect both animals and human, who can suffer flu-like symptoms. Laboratory test later confirmed it.

After providing medication, the patient's condition improved quickly and he was discharged two days later, doctors said on Saturday.

According to Dr Chen Xiaosong, vice director of Renji's infectious disease department, humans can become infected with the disease by breathing in the urine, respiratory secretion, or dried faeces of infected birds. People who raise birds, run pet stores, poultry industry staff and veterinarians are at high risk.

"Contact with birds or wild animals is also risky during outings," he said. "It is important to wear a mask and wash hands after contact with birds. It is necessary to visit a doctor if a person develops symptoms like fever, cough, headache and muscle ache after contact with birds."

The Minhang District Center for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning on its public WeChat account to alert people about ticks and tick-born diseases while enjoying the beauty of nature over the holiday.

Ticks are an important vector for the transmission of multiple zoonotic and human diseases. Experts said people should not lie or sit in grassland or forest for a long time and had better avoid skin exposure in the wild environment. It is effective to spray pesticide on clothes and tents, and check pets after returning from grassland.

If bitten by a tick, it is important to visit a medical professional promptly, experts said.