Shanghai Railway sets record with holiday passenger traffic

The busiest day of the Labor Day holiday fell on April 29, with a record-breaking number of passengers in a single day.

Shanghai Railway experienced its busiest day of the Labor Day holiday on April 29, with a record-breaking number of passengers sent in a single day, reaching 651,000.

To cope with the high volume of passengers, the railway department in the Yangtze River Delta region operated an additional 388 trains for passengers.

According to China State Railway Group, it is estimated that during the period from April 27 to May 4, the national railway will serve 120 million passengers, a 20 percent increase from the same period in 2019, and surpassing the highest historical level during this period.

April 29 is expected to be the peak day for passenger traffic, with more than 19 million passengers estimated to travel, an increase of more than 10 percent from the previous historical peak day.

In response to the concentrated passenger traffic during the holiday period, the Shanghai Railway reminded passengers to leave early, prioritize public transportation, and reserve sufficient time for security checks and other procedures when entering the station.

