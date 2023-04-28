﻿
Fengxian District launches Shanghai's camping season

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  12:39 UTC+8, 2023-04-29
Shanghai's Fengxian District begins its camping season, with seven parks encouraging visitors to pitch tents and visit nearby cultural and tourist sites.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  12:39 UTC+8, 2023-04-29       0
Fengxian District launches Shanghai's camping season
Ti Gong

Children play in the Shanghai Fish Mid-lake Park in Fengxian on Friday.

A camping season was initiated in Shanghai's outlying Fengxian District on Friday with seven parks allowing visitors to pitch tents.

The event which runs through the end of May was launched at the Shanghai Fish Mid-Island Park in Jinhai Lake, known as the third largest artificial lake in Shanghai. The park is a top recommended camping site for the season.

Six other city parks near the lake, including Nianfeng, Youth Art and Sculpture parks, have also opened their fields to camping. Bazaars, hiking, light shows and other culture and tourism events will also be organized during the season.

Fengxian District launches Shanghai's camping season
Ti Gong

Children play in the Shanghai Fish Mid-lake Park in Fengxian on Friday.

Tourists and citizens are also invited to visit some nearby culture and tourism attractions while camping in the parks. An international flower expo will begin in Fengxian during the upcoming Labor Day holiday.

Some 150 local families became the first batch of visitors for the camping season on Friday. They pitched tents at the Shanghai Fish Park and explored the natural environment.

The district government have asked visitors to obey the camping rules and avoid damaging the grassland.

According to the city greenery guidelines, historic parks, sculpture parks, pocket parks, and those with limited space were advised not to allocate areas for camping activities.

South Shanghai Camping Season

Date: Through May 31

Site: Shanghai Fish Mid-Island Park

上海之鱼湖心岛公园

Address: 178 Hudi Road, Fengxian District

奉贤区湖堤路178号

How to get there: Jinhai Lake Station, Metro Line 5

Fengxian District launches Shanghai's camping season
Ti Gong

The South Shanghai Camping Season will run through the end of May.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Fengxian
Labor Day holiday
﻿
