﻿
News / Metro

Music feast a holiday highlight at Taikoo Li Qiantan

﻿ Zhu Qing
﻿ Yan Jingyang
Zhu Qing Yan Jingyang
  22:32 UTC+8, 2023-05-01       0
Hey guys, check out this exciting news from Taikoo Li Qiantan in Shanghai! They just launched their annual theme activity "Let's Bond Well - A Wonderful Life".
﻿ Zhu Qing
﻿ Yan Jingyang
Zhu Qing Yan Jingyang
  22:32 UTC+8, 2023-05-01       0

Hey guys, check out this exciting news from Taikoo Li Qiantan in Shanghai! They just launched their annual theme activity "Let's Bond Well - A Wonderful Life".

During the entire May, there are fantastic performances by new musicians and bands, including awarding winning singer/songwriter Matt Lv, Aflou, Rapper Blackie and more. They will bring a fresh and trendy vibe with their music and youthful energy, making it a visual and auditory feast.

Music feast a holiday highlight at Taikoo Li Qiantan
Music feast a holiday highlight at Taikoo Li Qiantan

If you're in Shanghai, make sure to catch the Avenue & Son skateboarding and band performances from 2pm to 5pm every day from April 29 to May 2. Electric Pet Company will bring a cute pet music party on May 13, and LiLi Time Garden will showcase a free and casual lifestyle with a skateboarding music show on May 14 and 20. Lastly, SofarSounds invites you to listen to music and enjoy Shanghai's nightlife on May 27.

Music feast a holiday highlight at Taikoo Li Qiantan
Music feast a holiday highlight at Taikoo Li Qiantan
Music feast a holiday highlight at Taikoo Li Qiantan
Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Long
Qiantan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     