Music feast a holiday highlight at Taikoo Li Qiantan

Hey guys, check out this exciting news from Taikoo Li Qiantan in Shanghai! They just launched their annual theme activity "Let's Bond Well - A Wonderful Life".

During the entire May, there are fantastic performances by new musicians and bands, including awarding winning singer/songwriter Matt Lv, Aflou, Rapper Blackie and more. They will bring a fresh and trendy vibe with their music and youthful energy, making it a visual and auditory feast.



If you're in Shanghai, make sure to catch the Avenue & Son skateboarding and band performances from 2pm to 5pm every day from April 29 to May 2. Electric Pet Company will bring a cute pet music party on May 13, and LiLi Time Garden will showcase a free and casual lifestyle with a skateboarding music show on May 14 and 20. Lastly, SofarSounds invites you to listen to music and enjoy Shanghai's nightlife on May 27.

