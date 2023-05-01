﻿
News / Metro

No problem! Medics escort runners in women's half marathon

An escort group consisting of Chinese and expatriate doctors accompanied runners during the entire 2023 Shanghai Women's Half Marathon on Monday.
Shot by Dong Jun. Edited by Dong Jun. Subtitles by Cai Wenjun.

An escort group consisting of Chinese and expatriate doctors accompanied runners during the entire 2023 Shanghai Women's Half Marathon on Monday morning. It was the first time that medical professionals had run alongside competitors to detect any problems in real-time and offer help.

The five medics, three Chinese doctors and two foreign doctors, were from Jiahui International Hospital.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Bigyan Pudasaini, an emergency medicine physician at Jiahui, assisted during the run.

"While we run, we keep a close eye on all other runners and give help at any time," said Dr Bigyan Pudasaini, an emergency medicine physician at Jiahui. "It is the first time I participated in an escort group for a marathon."

Dr Lu Yubo came across a runner with leg muscle cramps and offered massage and spray to help her. He then accompanied and encouraged the runner to finish the rest of the half marathon. The runner expressed her gratitude for Lu's timely help and support.

"Marathons are for health, for fitness and for fun," said a runner surnamed Zhang. "Running has become a lifestyle for me and many of my friends. We enjoy running. The participation of medics during the event gives us a sense of safety."

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dr Niels Deconinck from Jiahui International Hospital runs as a member of the escort group.

Ti Gong

Dr Lu Yubo offered treatment to a female runner with muscle cramps and accompanied her to finish the rest of the half marathon.

