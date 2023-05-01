Cat adoption program takes to the road at Cloud Nine Plaza

Van serves dual purposes of promoting cat adoption and teaching barista skills to hearing-impaired workers.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

An orange van parked in the square outside Cloud Nine Plaza in Changning District on Monday, serving coffee made by hearing and speech-impaired baristas and creating a pathway for the adoption of stray cats from the city's first "stray cat island."

With a bright orange decor with cat-related elements, the van was the temporary home of two stray cats waiting to be adopted.

The vehicle was the city's first pet-keeping promotion van with multiple functions.

The city's first "stray cat island" opened to the public in Laogang Town, the Pudong New Area, in September last year.

Since September, the island has welcomed nearly 300 stray cats, reaching its maximum accommodation capacity, according to Zha Zhenliang, deputy secretary general of Shanghai Yicai Flying Foundation, one of the initiators of the program.

Every month, an average of 20-30 cats from the island are adopted.

"Now, we are expanding our adoption channels and the van is another option," Zha told Shanghai Daily.

As on the cat island, the situations of potential adopters are assessed, including whether they have fixed living places and experience with animals.

"Whether at the island or the van, we always hope these stray cats can have warm shelter," Zha said.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Hu Min / SHINE

Li Yiting, a volunteer at the "stray cat island," also serves as a volunteer in the van.

"It is a broader adoption platform for stray cats, and it promotes the scientific feeding and handling of stray cats in communities to the public," Li said. "The experience is interesting and meaningful."

Another volunteer surnamed Liu said it usually takes her more than an hour driving to the "island" to look after the cats.

"I love cats but I am busy at work," Liu said. "I live pretty close to the mall and I did not hesitate a second to apply to be a volunteer here."

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The vehicle also serves as a training base for hearing and speech-impaired baristas.

Li Yang, the first such barista at the van, was very excited upon the opening of the cafe.

"I love little animals and want to do something for stray cats," he explained via sign language.

The sales revenue of the cafe would be used on community stray cat charity programs.

"I feel that my dream comes true," Li expressed.

"A cup of coffee reflects the warm touch of Shanghai and I hope more hearing and speech-impaired baristas will join the program," Li added.

Hu Min / SHINE

The van serves seven types of drink, such as mochas and lattes.

The machines are easy to operate, and people can manage them after basic training, said Zha. "We hope to deliver training and employment opportunities to those with hearing impairments."

In total, 100 such vans would be launched across the city in the next three years, according to Zha.

The program involves joint efforts from government authorities, communities, companies and social organizations.

"Big shopping malls are the prioritized options for the delivery of these trucks due to strong foot traffic," Zha added.

"I was attracted by the van as it looks cute," said Liang Mengya, a customer at the mall who stopped and bought a cup of coffee.

"When I learned its story, I thought I would buy more coffee here in the future."

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

On the "stray cat island," people are able to participate in interactive activities and adopt cats via an "Our Pet" WeChat platform.

Some cats living on the island used to be abandoned.

Away from urban hustle and bustle and vehicles, the initiative provides a shelter for stray cats without the danger of hunger and disease.

At the base jointly founded by several social foundations and organizations, residents are able to learn about scientific feeding, disease control and prevention, the community Trap Neuter Release (TNR) plan for stray dogs and cats, adopt stray cats and participate in charity activities.

Covering 30 mu (0.02 square kilometers) of land, the base on 3 Yulan Road also provides a home for pigs, geese, sheep, horses, foxes and amphibious animals.