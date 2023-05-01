Tourism shows strong increase during the May Day holiday

Shanghai has seen a surge in tourism over the May Day holiday, with hotels presenting a 73 percent occupancy rate in the first three days and 89,473 visits by tourists.

Ti Gong

The average occupancy rate of hotels in Shanghai hit 73 percent on the first three days of the May Day holiday, up 12 percentage points from the same period in 2019, the city's cultural and tourism authorities revealed on Monday.

Meanwhile, Shanghai recorded 89,473 visits by tourists in the three days, according to the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

All these reflect strong cultural and tourism recovery of the city with tourists showing a strong willingness to travel during the holiday, the administration said.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The city's riverfront tours welcomed a new highlight during the holiday.

Shanghai's fashionable Suzhou Creek cruise tour has a new stop on offer, as the Zhongshan Park Wharf in Changning District went into operation on Monday.

Meanwhile, the iconic Huangpu River cruise tours recorded 62,400 visits by tourists between Saturday and Monday.