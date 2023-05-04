World Artificial Intelligence Conference's SAIL Award open for nomination

As a part of this years World Artificial Intelligence Conference held this July in Shanghai, the Super AI Leader Award will be awarding projects from across the globe.

This year's Super AI Leader Award, an honor for projects from all over the world with high recognition and reputation in the field of AI and with the significance of improving human welfare, is now open for nomination and will continue to follow up on AI technology development and industrial boom caused by generative artificial intelligence.

As an important part of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference, or WAIC, the award has been conferred annually since 2018, according to the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization, a major organizer of the WAIC 2023.

Projects of the AIGC, or artificial intelligence generative contents, including ChatGPT-like services, will be included in SAIL this year as it's now trending tech with the capacity to change people's daily lives and society, according to the commission.

The 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference will take place at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center from July 6 to 8.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Shanghai held the WAIC in 2022 for the fifth consecutive year.

Last year's event attracted 1,200 domestic and international guests, more than 250 renowned firms, 1,600 global media, as well as 638 million online and 30,000 offline participants to join in its 121 events.

The theme of the 2023 WAIC will be high-end, international, professional, market-oriented and smart.

For more information about the award, people can contact the SAIL Award Jury Committee via email (sail@worldaic.com.cn) or visit the WAIC website (https://worldaic.com.cn/).