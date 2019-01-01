Neighborhood festival to boost 15-minute community circle

Shanghai's annual Neighborhood Life Festival kicked off in north Baoshan District on Friday as part of the city's Double Five Shopping Festival.

Shanghai's annual Neighborhood Life Festival kicked off in northern Baoshan District on Friday, as part of the city's Double Five Shopping Festival.

The festival aims to drive the city's initiative to build 15-minute community life circles in local subdistricts and towns. The concept implies that within a 15-minute walk, residents can have access to various services related to living, working, studying, traveling and elderly care.

A list of 30 demonstration communities across the city was released at the opening ceremony of the festival at Elite Valley, an innovation park converted from a former import and export warehouse built in 1959.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A "railway bazaar" was unveiled at the festival on a well-preserved section of Songhu Railway, China's first railway that opened in 1876. Community services such as electric appliances repairs, housekeeping and grocery shopping are available.

Other landmark innovation parks in Baoshan, such as Wisdom Bay, Bridge­life and Innovation Galaxy, will launch their own nightlife markets during the festival.

Bridgelife Park was renovated from a vacuum flask factory, while Wisdom Bay is the former site of Shanghai's No. 3 Wool Textile Mill.