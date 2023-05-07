Walkway showcases beauty of Yuandang Lake

A continuous 23-kilometer waterfront walkway around Yuandang Lake in Shanghai suburban Qingpu District will be open to the public by 2023.

A continuous 23-kilometer waterfront walkway around Yuandang Lake in Shanghai suburban Qingpu District will open to the public this year, offering an ideal weekend getaway for residents.

Yuandang Lake is located at the boundary between Shanghai and Jiangsu Province, the core area of the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone.

It also sits along the Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou high speed railway and G50 Shanghai-Chongqing Expressway.

The lake covers 12.9 square kilometers, with its waterfront lengthening out to 23 kilometers, including 6.2 kilometer in Qingpu and 16.8 kilometers in Wujiang, Jiangsu Province.

Ti Gong

Since 2020, Qingpu's government has started renovating and connecting the surrounding area of the lake by enriching ecological and livelihood functions of the lakeside, such as adding walking and cycling paths as well as bridges.

The renovation is the first cross-border integration program in the demonstration zone, according to officials from Qingpu.

After the project began, a Yuandang Bridge in Jiangnan (regions in the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) style was completed with a walking path and cycling way.

It soon became popular among local residents due to its beautiful scenery and well ecological environment.

The renovation and cut-through construction of the 23-kilometer lakeside is set to be completed by the end of this year.