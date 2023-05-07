Importance of biomarker checks highlighted at conference

Regular screening as well as precise and targeted check-ups and testing of biomarkers can help with the early detection of cancer, experts have heard.

Regular screening as well as precise and targeted check-ups and testing of biomarkers can help with the early detection of cancer, experts told a medical conference on female diseases and infertility on Sunday.

It can also assist with pregnancy and child-bearing planning.

Doctors discussed cervical and ovary cancer prevention and control, reproductive endocrine diseases, infertility and reproduction ability protection at the conference organized by the China Medical Education Association and Roche Diagnostics.

"The national government's plan on women's development between 2021 and 2030 has made offering women whole-life health service as a major target," said Dr Hua Keqin from the Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University, a chairperson of the conference.

"Providing Chinese women with high-quality, efficient and affordable health care and medical service is an important tool to achieve the goal. Enhancing the health management and clinical ability of women's disease and promoting public education are very important to enhance women's health and life quality."

Dr Zhang Qingxue from Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University, added: "Timely and precise diagnosis is the key for effective treatment and intervention. We call for all women to undergo regular female disease screening for early detection and intervention".

Experts highlighted cervical cancer, as the female reproductive cancer with the highest incidence among Chinese women, and ovary cancer, the female reproductive cancer with the highest mortality.

The incidence of cervical and ovary cancer and the number of young women being diagnosed with the diseases are both rising in the nation.

Experts said the check on biomarkers can help a quicker detection of such cancers and allow patients to receive treatment and intervention earlier for a better outcome.

Experts also insisted on the importance of reproductive ability protection for cancer patients at child-bearing age.

They suggested a pre-and after-treatment check on certain biomarkers to evaluate ovary function to allow patients and doctors to make better decision and help patients keep the hope of having their own children.