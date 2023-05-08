﻿
Traffic adjustment to take place near Shanghai West Railway Station

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  19:53 UTC+8, 2023-05-08
To accommodate the construction of the Shanghai West Railway Station Metro Line 20, part of Jiaotong Road in Putuo District will be adjusted to a single-direction, going west-east.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  19:53 UTC+8, 2023-05-08       0

From 11pm on Friday, a section of Jiaotong Road between Zhenjin Road and Zhennan Road in Shanghai downtown Putuo District will be adjusted to a single-direction with one line, the city's Metro operator announced on Monday.

The adjustment will serve the construction on the western portion of the Shanghai West Railway Station of Metro Line 20, according to the Shanghai Shentong Metro Group.

The traffic restriction will run for four years and 10 months, to March in 2028.

During the period, the one-lane road will only allow vehicles going from west to east.

Vehicles coming from east to west are advised to take a detour through the parallel road, from Zhennan Road to Fuping Road, then to Zhenjin Road.

To ensure the east-west traffic needs of Jiaotong Road, the current scale of Zhennan Road, Fuping Road, and Zhenjin Road has been increased to two-ways. It's been expanded to 4-5 lanes by widening the road and adjusting the layout.

Nearby buses, including Bus 117, Bus 744 and Bus 898 will also use the detour from Fuping Road with four temporary bus stops set on Fuping Road simultaneously.

Traffic adjustment to take place near Shanghai West Railway Station
Zhu Yuting / SHINE

Exits of the Shanghai West Railway Station on Metro line 11 and 15 will remain the same.

As there are schools near the restricted section, local police officers will step up effort on traffic direction and safeguarding during the peak hours.

"We will communicate with schools and alert parents in advance," said an official with Putuo police.

West part of the Metro Line 20 started construction in last December.

The 7.2-kilometer-long section includes seven stops, connecting the Zhenru area in Putuo District and the Daning area in Jing'an District. Among the seven stops, there will be three interchange stations at which commuters can transfer to Lines 1, 7, 15 and 11.

Traffic adjustment to take place near Shanghai West Railway Station

The western section of the first phase on Shanghai Metro Line 20.

Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
