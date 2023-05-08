﻿
Advanced radiation therapy center celebrates 8th anniversary

Cai Wenjun
The Shanghai Proton and Heavy Ion Center celebrated its 8th anniversary. It's proved exceptionally successful, treating a number of types of cancer.
The Shanghai Proton and Heavy Ion Center celebrated its 8th anniversary on Monday, announcing the completion of 5,648 cases of treatment with an annual growth of 20 percent.

The center, which uses cutting-edge proton and heavy ion beams to target and kill cancerous tissue without harming healthy tissue and cells, is the first of its kind in China and only the third in the world.

The clinical outcome and control of complications at the Shanghai facility has been in line with, or even surpassed similar facilities in Japan and Germany, based on a five-year survival rate and published data in leading journals, officials said.

A patient surnamed Yan with brain cancer also returned to the center for a follow-up check on Monday. He applied for a clinical trial when the center was in trial operation nine years ago, and has received proton and heavy ion treatment without relapse.

"I'm lucky to be part of the first batch of patients to receive clinical trials, and now I'm living a normal life without any complications," he said.

Ti Gong

Medics from the Shanghai Proton and Heavy Ion Center assist a patient in radiation therapy.

Officials said the center is now treating nearly 50 types of diseases, covering all common cancers while primarily targeting brain, lung, liver, prostate and nasopharynx cancers as five key areas for clinical treatment, as well as pancreatic and breast cancers for key clinical research. About three fourths of patients are involved in these key diseases.

About 55 percent of patients are from the Yangtze River Delta region. Among local patients, over 70 percent are covered by Huihuibao, a private budget supplementary medical insurance for Shanghai residents.

Since Huhuibao took effect in July 2021, the center has helped over 300 patients get some 35 million yuan (US$5.1 million) in reimbursement from Huhuibao, greatly easing patients' financial burden. The some 300,000-yuan radiation treatment is not covered by the government-run medical insurance plan.

In addition, to focus on clinical practice, the center has been devoted in research and technical development.

It has built the world's largest biological database for patients with proton and heavy ion treatment, collecting over 100,000 biological samples. It can provide great resources for the study on precise radiation, radiobiological effectiveness and radioimmunological effects.

A combined key laboratory on radiation oncology with Shanghai Cancer Center has covered nearly 100 percent of domestic patients with proton and heavy ion and 30 percent of local patients with photon radiotherapy. Multiple innovations have been introduced for clinical use, officials said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
