Red Cross Day celebrated with live-saving stem cell donation

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:13 UTC+8, 2023-05-08
In honor of Red Cross Day, a local man has donated stem cells, saving the life of a leukemia patient. He was honored to make the donation, and hopes others will follow suit.
Ti Gong

Chi Xiao donates stem cell on Monday, the World Red Cross Day.

A local man donated stem cells to save the life of a leukemia patient on Monday. It was a gesture of kindness in celebration of World Red Cross Day.

Chi Xiao from Qingpu District participated in the stem cell donor's bank five years ago and donated the "gift of life" to a patient on this special day, said officials from the Red Cross Society of China's Shanghai Branch, which kicked off a weeklong event to promote Red Cross spirit and charity activities from Monday.

Training in first aid, collection of stem cell donors, competitions on Red Cress knowledge, as well as charity markets and free medical consultations will be launched all over the city throughout the week.

Chi said he didn't have any hesitation after being informed that he was a match for a patient, and agreed to donate immediately.

"I feel honored to save someone's life. Donating on this special Red Cross Day is very fortunate and an honor," he said. "I hope the patient can recover by receiving the seeds of life."

Chi said he also wants to use his own example to encourage more people to join the donor's bank.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
