Jiahui Health Supports the Women's Half Marathon

Medics from Jiahui Health participated in the 2023 Shanghai Women's Half Marathon, and even organized an escort group for any emergency or accident.
Dr. Lv Yubo, a radiologist at Shanghai Jiahui International Hospital, accompanied a runner, helping her to finish the race safely.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dr. Pudasaini Bigyan, an emergency medicine physician

Doctors from various departments of Jiahui Health formed a medical escort team to provide runners with emergency medical support throughout the entire race.

Medics from Jiahui Health provided healthcare support before, during, and after the 2023 Shanghai Women’s Half Marathon, even organizing a medical escort team for any emergencies or accidents.

The half marathon on May 1 attracted more than 4,000 runners. As the official and exclusive designated healthcare service provider of the marathon, Jiahui Health provided integrated medical support and received praise from the runners.

The medical escort team made up of Jiahui Health’s physicians, including Professor Allen Wu, Chief Medical Officer of Shanghai Jiahui International Hospital and Chief of Orthopedics and Sports Medicine; Dr. Niels Deconinck, Chief of Service of the Emergency Department; Dr. Pudasaini Bigyan, Emergency Medicine Physician; Dr. Lv Yubo, Associate Chief Radiologist from the Department of Medical Imaging; and Dr. Yu Miao, a Family Medicine Fellow Physician at Jiahui.

The team was established to detect and handle any medical conditions, providing emergency medical support to runners, at anytime and anywhere.

During the marathon, Dr. Lv identified a runner with thigh cramps 12km into the race. He quickly applied an anti-inflammatory painkiller and gave her a massage to relieve the muscle strain. He accompanied her throughout the remaining distance, encouraging her, and ultimately sprinted with her through the finish line.

The participant expressed her gratitude to Jiahui Health for giving her a sense of security and providing her with medical support so that she could complete the race smoothly and safely.

Also partaking in the marathon were runners with unique ties to Jiahui Health, such as Jia Qiannan, a nurse at Jiahui Health who had recently undergone surgery at Jiahui for kneecap instability.

Both on and off the track, Jiahui’s medical teams provided professional support for runners. A healthcare station was located along the course of the marathon, made up of doctors and nurses from Jiahui’s Emergency Department to provide on-site emergency medical services for runners.

During the marathon, the healthcare station handled more than ten cases of common running injuries, including muscle spasms, strains, and sprains. Additionally, staff from Jiahui’s Emergency Department also assisted a race spectator who experienced an accidental facial injury, cleaning her wound and providing her with detailed care instructions.

Shanghai Women's Half Marathon participants from RunnersHai, a Shanghai-based community of runners

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dr. Niels Deconinck, Chief of Service of the Emergency Department

Jiahui Health also established a recovery area at the finish line. Comprised of professional rehabilitation physicians and physiotherapists, it offered science-based rehabilitation and recovery services, helping runners to relieve muscle soreness, stiffness, and swelling caused by long-distance running.

“I enjoyed it, and feel so relaxed after the medics helped me stretch my legs,” said a female runner after partaking in the rehabilitation service at the finish line. “I feel as though my whole body has recovered from the race. It is such a great experience.”

Professor Wu, Chief Medical Officer of Shanghai Jiahui International Hospital, said: “Jiahui Health has always advocated for and promoted a healthy lifestyle and encouraged people to exercise correctly. Whether it is a medical escort team, a healthcare station along the marathon route, or a recovery area at the finish line, Jiahui Health will support you. We offer comprehensive protection for all runners, helping them to enjoy running to the fullest and finish the race safely.”

Medical staff help runners stretch post-race.

He highlighted that the marathon is for health, fitness, and enjoyment.

“As a runner in the medical team, I slowed down to observe the runners and didn’t detect anyone experiencing problems,” he said. “All the runners were very relaxed and enjoying the marathon, highlighting the improvement in the level of understanding and preparation for the marathon.”

Jiahui Health has provided international standard healthcare services for a range of major events and therefore draws rich experience in offering comprehensive healthcare support to large-scale sports events like the Shanghai Women’s Half Marathon.

