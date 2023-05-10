No steamer? Innovative products released on China Brand Day

Self-heating Nanxiang steamed buns were unveiled along with other innovative products of Shanghai's time-honored brands at the Exposition on China Indigenous Brands.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Self-heating Nanxiang xiaolongbao (steamed buns) were launched along with other innovative products from Shanghai's time-honored brands on 2023 China Brand Day on Wednesday.

The newly invented self-heating hotpot of Nanxiang Xiaolongbao, a brand that dates back to 1871, is gaining popularity among illustrious celebrities at the Yuyuan Garden Malls, will hit the market after its debut at the Exposition on China Indigenous Brands which began on annual brand day in Shanghai.

Customers are able to freshly steam the Nanxiang buns by simply pouring cold water onto a heating bag inside the hot pot.

The product is expected to help promote the traditional foods of Shanghai, whose taste largely depends on the freshness of cooking, especially among younger customers who rely on online food ordering services, according to the Yuyuan Inc, owner of the over century-old steamed buns restaurant.

The traditional snack at Yuyuan has been served to foreign dignitaries including the late Queen Elizabeth II and former US President Bill Clinton. Hollywood legend Charlie Chaplin and British philosopher Bertrand Russell were also fans of Nanxiang steamed buns.

Ti Gong

Precooked foods of several other local traditional dishes and snacks were also released at the expo taking place at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center in Pudong through May 14.

The soup dumplings of Dexingguan restaurant, the pork tripe and lung soup of Shanghai Classic Restaurant and the squirrel-shaped mandarin fish from Songhelou Restaurant have been remade into precooked or self-heating food packs.

An innovative precooked food analyzer was also been unveiled, which can help fully restore the flavor of these traditional food and snacks.

Developed by the Yuyuan Foods & Dining Group Innovation Center, the new analyzer can test and evaluate the crispness, elasticity and tenderness of precooked food to ensure the taste and quality, according to the company.

Other innovative products, including jewelry, cosmetics, wine and tea developed by the innovation center also made their debuts at the expo.

Ti Gong

A dozen brands under Yuyuan Inc, including Shanghai gold and jewelry brands Laomiao and First Asia, Shanghai Watch, Sea-gull Watch and Tonghanchuntang pharmacy, promoted their latest products to global consumers at the expo.

Yuyuan said the brands would showcase their innovative products under the theme of "Oriental Aesthetics of Living" along with the heritage skills, or the listed UN intangible cultural heritage, involved in the products.

The Yuyuan Lantern Fair, one of the most popular events in Shanghai during the Spring Festival and Lantern Festival every year, was also showcased at the expo.

The fair, which has been held annually at the Yuyuan malls for nearly three decades, attracted over 4 million visitors this year, largely boosting the economic and consumption recovery of the city.

Annual China Brand Day falls on May 10 after the State Council approved its establishment in 2017. The Exposition on China Indigenous Brands has since been held in Shanghai every year to celebrate the day.