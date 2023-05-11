﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai holds the first Internet Audio and Video Content Creators Conference

Xu Wei
  20:12 UTC+8, 2023-05-11       0
The first Internet Audio and Video Content Creators Conference has kicked off in Shanghai, bringing creative young minds and online platforms together to further develop local IP.
Xu Wei
  20:12 UTC+8, 2023-05-11       0
Shanghai holds the first Internet Audio and Video Content Creators Conference
Dong Jun / SHINE

The three-day conference, running till Saturday, is themed on "Creation achieves dreams."

Shanghai holds the first Internet Audio and Video Content Creators Conference
Dong Jun / SHINE

The Internet Audio and Video IP Bazaar is set along Beisuzhou Road and Wusong Road, to Sichuan Road N.

The first Shanghai Internet Audio and Video Content Creators Conference opened on Thursday, with diverse programs to propel the development of the Internet audio and video industry, and cultivate more original and high-level content for online audiences.

The three-day conference, running till Saturday, gathers celebrated streaming platform uploaders such as Shaun-Gibson, Yi Yan, Rysn and Moyun to perform, exchange and cooperate.

Themed on "Creation achieves dreams," the conference is a joint effort of the Shanghai Bureau of Culture and Tourism, the Shanghai Administration of Radio and Television, and the government of Hongkou District. It aims at nurturing more popular homegrown cultural IP content and franchises.

Feng Shengyong, an official from the National Radio and Television Administration, noted that Shanghai is a highland of development for the Internet audio and video industry, and the digital economy.

According to Fang Shizhong, director of the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism, the Internet audio and video industry is thriving in the city with a total revenue of around 165 billion yuan (US$23.8 billion) in 2022.

The number of users on main streaming platforms like Bilibili, BesTV and Xiaohongshu in Shanghai has exceeded 514 million, accounting for 48.2 percent of all streaming website users in China.

Shanghai holds the first Internet Audio and Video Content Creators Conference
Dong Jun / SHINE

Cosplayers attend the bazaar and interact with local people.

Shanghai holds the first Internet Audio and Video Content Creators Conference
Dong Jun / SHINE

Cosplayers depict characters from popular online series.

Shanghai holds the first Internet Audio and Video Content Creators Conference
Dong Jun / SHINE

Traditional Chinese costumes are featured at the bazaar.

Internet audio and video content creators are now a rising, vibrant force in the Internet culture in China.

The conference also released a report on its latest survey about the demogrpahic.

Content creators aged 25 to 35 now make up the largest proportion in China. Many of them are ordinary company workers, freelancers and students who are eager to record their vivid lives and share knowledge about food, travel, fashion and history through short videos.

"Shanghai will continue to offer Internet audio and video enterprises and talented content creators an optimal and international business environment that is market-oriented and legalized," Fang added.

In addition to themed speeches and workshops, the conference also features the Internet Audio and Video IP Bazaar, which is set along Beisuzhou Road and Wusong Road, to Sichuan Road N.

The bazaar exhibits creative youth culture, famous cultural IP content about popular animated series, interactive art installations and theater, and food brands from across the world to offer visitors a light-heart experience of relaxation, art and fun.

Shanghai Daily's columnist and video producer Andy Boreham, famous for the popular video series "Reports on China" will also appear at the bazaar on Friday afternoon to interact with fans.

Shanghai holds the first Internet Audio and Video Content Creators Conference
Dong Jun / SHINE

Interactive art installations.

Shanghai holds the first Internet Audio and Video Content Creators Conference
Dong Jun / SHINE

Visitors enjoy the bazaar.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Hongkou
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     