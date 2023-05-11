Shanghai holds the first Internet Audio and Video Content Creators Conference

The first Internet Audio and Video Content Creators Conference has kicked off in Shanghai, bringing creative young minds and online platforms together to further develop local IP.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dong Jun / SHINE

The first Shanghai Internet Audio and Video Content Creators Conference opened on Thursday, with diverse programs to propel the development of the Internet audio and video industry, and cultivate more original and high-level content for online audiences.

The three-day conference, running till Saturday, gathers celebrated streaming platform uploaders such as Shaun-Gibson, Yi Yan, Rysn and Moyun to perform, exchange and cooperate.

Themed on "Creation achieves dreams," the conference is a joint effort of the Shanghai Bureau of Culture and Tourism, the Shanghai Administration of Radio and Television, and the government of Hongkou District. It aims at nurturing more popular homegrown cultural IP content and franchises.

Feng Shengyong, an official from the National Radio and Television Administration, noted that Shanghai is a highland of development for the Internet audio and video industry, and the digital economy.

According to Fang Shizhong, director of the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism, the Internet audio and video industry is thriving in the city with a total revenue of around 165 billion yuan (US$23.8 billion) in 2022.

The number of users on main streaming platforms like Bilibili, BesTV and Xiaohongshu in Shanghai has exceeded 514 million, accounting for 48.2 percent of all streaming website users in China.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dong Jun / SHINE

Internet audio and video content creators are now a rising, vibrant force in the Internet culture in China.

The conference also released a report on its latest survey about the demogrpahic.

Content creators aged 25 to 35 now make up the largest proportion in China. Many of them are ordinary company workers, freelancers and students who are eager to record their vivid lives and share knowledge about food, travel, fashion and history through short videos.

"Shanghai will continue to offer Internet audio and video enterprises and talented content creators an optimal and international business environment that is market-oriented and legalized," Fang added.

In addition to themed speeches and workshops, the conference also features the Internet Audio and Video IP Bazaar, which is set along Beisuzhou Road and Wusong Road, to Sichuan Road N.

The bazaar exhibits creative youth culture, famous cultural IP content about popular animated series, interactive art installations and theater, and food brands from across the world to offer visitors a light-heart experience of relaxation, art and fun.

Shanghai Daily's columnist and video producer Andy Boreham, famous for the popular video series "Reports on China" will also appear at the bazaar on Friday afternoon to interact with fans.

Dong Jun / SHINE