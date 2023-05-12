﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai sees surge in foreign investment, global HQs and R&D

﻿ Yao Minji
Yao Minji
  11:40 UTC+8, 2023-05-12       0
About 70,000 foreign companies in Shanghai contribute to around a fourth of the city's GDP, one-third of its tax revenue, and nearly two-thirds of its import and export value.
﻿ Yao Minji
Yao Minji
  11:40 UTC+8, 2023-05-12       0

Shanghai welcomed 16 new regional headquarters of multinational corporations and seven foreign research & development centers in the first quarter of 2023, taking the total of each to 907 and 538, and attesting to the city's continued attraction for foreign investment.

The actual use of foreign investment in the first quarter surged 28.1 percent year on year to US$7.8 billion, according to the city's commission of commerce.

About 70,000 foreign companies operate in Shanghai and contribute to around a fourth of the city's GDP and one-third of its tax revenue. They also account for nearly two-thirds of Shanghai's annual import and export value.

The city has continued to improve its business environment, with its latest action plan released a little over 100 days ago in late January.

The plan sets the direction for the city to improve its business environment and overall manner. It also addressed promoting integration innovation, with specific measures in market access and exit; acquisition of business premises; application and installation of public infrastructure; labor and employment; access to financial services; cross-border trade; tax payment; dealing with commercial disputes; promoting market competition; and bankruptcy processing.

The first quarter of 2023 also saw many multinational executives visiting Shanghai to further explore the city's market potential and discuss partnerships. Local government officials have already met with the top executives of 51 multinational companies this year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     