Maternity care enhances services with AI and in-depth diagnosis

Fetal medicine and prenatal diagnosis are enhancing services with 5G and artificial intelligence-assisted networks, designed and curated to assess specific data.

Ti Gong

Led by Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital, a national 5G and artificial intelligence-assisted fetal medicine and prenatal diagnosis network was launched on Friday.

With participation of 60 domestic medical facilities, the network will use high-end technology to regulate and improve the diagnosis and treatment of fetal disease and rare disease, boosting clinical capability and benefiting the public, officials said.

"Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital is the first to establish fetal medicine department in the nation. Adopting the theory that fetus is a patient, the department focuses on clinical innovation and development in the past decade," said Yang Xinchao, a hospital official. "With the new technology of 5G and AI, we will be able to set up a regular and comprehensive network and share medical resources with hospitals all over the nation."

The 5G and AI allows a quick and accurate data transportation during remote consultation and surgery direction, allowing leading experts to offer direction in big cities while patients receive consultation and treatment in their hometown.

Medics in other provinces also can carry out complicated in utero surgery with direction of experts at Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital, which is helping different regions to set up their own in utero treatment centers.

Dr Sun Luming, director of the hospital's fetal medicine department, said about 50 percent of fetus with abnormal structure and 90 percent of complicated cases with multiple pregnancy in her department are from other provinces.

"The 5G and AI-supported platform can expand the medical service online to achieve remote and real-time consultation and ultrasound evaluation, online surgical guidance and online genetic data analysis. It brings the best medical resources to patients through a convenient way," she said.