﻿
News / Metro

Police act swiftly on online prostitution smear

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  22:24 UTC+8, 2023-05-13       0
Three people have been detained for fabricating rumors that several female teachers from a kindergarten in Qingpu District had been detained for prostitution.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  22:24 UTC+8, 2023-05-13       0

Three people have been detained for fabricating and spreading rumors that several female teachers from a kindergarten in Qingpu District had been arrested by police for prostitution, local police announced on Friday.

The rumors had been spread online for several days, and police said they found through investigation that they were not true.

A 39-year-old woman surnamed Meng pretended to be an informed source and created the rumors out of thin air on the afternoon of May 8 when she was talking with other people in a WeChat group to attract attention, according to Qingpu District police.

They said Meng told the group that "three teachers of a local kindergarten were arrested for prostitution," "there was someone organizing the teachers for prostitution," and "the teachers did so for a luxury life."

The next day, another woman, Zhang, 32, downloaded photos of teachers from a kindergarten and alleged they were the arrested, further spreading the rumors, police said.

A man, 37, surnamed Gao, who runs a new media account, created an article titled "Teachers from a Shanghai model kindergarten arrested for prostitution" with an artificial intelligence application on May 11, without verification of the information, police added. He posted it on his account to attract viewers, which triggered a lot of discussion online.

Police said the rumors had a serious negative social impact.

All three have been detained by Qingpu police, and the investigation is ongoing.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     