Research pilot programs give scientists free rein

Shanghai's six basic research pilot programs, launched in two batches since 2021, are gradually paying off, according to the municipal science and technology commission.

Scientists in different fields often agree on the significance of basic scientific research that leads to breakthroughs in applications that could save lives or result in space travel. At the same time, basic research is noted for great input, high uncertainty with results and challenges in evaluating the potential of certain projects.

The programs, started by Fudan University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University and the Shanghai branch of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, aim to provide long-term and stable funding for researchers while giving them full autonomy over choosing research projects, conducing scientific research and use of the funds.

According to Fudan University, its program has already selected 37 projects to fund.

The average age of the project leaders when selected was 37, and the youngest was only 29. Its selection process and the evaluation system strive to cut red tape, encourage researchers to explore their scientific curiosity and find better ways to evaluate the future of a project.

Liu Chunsen, the youngest at 29 years old when he was selected, said a lack of experience and polished resumes is the biggest challenge for young researchers and teachers like him, despite their innovative ideas and determination to explore.

"Thanks to the basic research pilot program, I got a five-year stable funding of over 1 million yuan," Liu, from Fudan's Frontier Institute of Chip and System, added.

"It really helps young researchers like me save more of our energy and time for research, instead of always worrying about funding or other administrative errands."

Such pilot projects are part of Shanghai's overall efforts to achieve greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology.

The city's total expenditure on basic research doubled from 9.25 billion yuan (US$1.33 million) in 2017 to 17.77 billion in 2021, accounting for nearly 10 percent of research and development spending.

Shanghai rose rapidly in the Nature Index, overtaking the Boston Metropolitan Area in Massachusetts and San Francisco Bay Area to rank third in 2022, after Beijing and New York.

Shanghai-based scientists published 120 papers on top of scientific journals Science, Nature and Cell in 2022, up from only six papers in 2010.