Newly opened areas showcase Qingpu Loop Waterside Park

The Shanghai Qingpu Loop Waterside Park, which showcases Qingpu's unique river network and dense water resources, has opened about 43 kilometers of riverfront greenway and 3,000mu of riverfront areas to the public, the district government announced on Friday.

Construction of its third phase is well underway.

The park, one of the district's biggest livelihood projects, is like a jade belt circling the district with a number of attractions, sports venues and parks lining along.

The Water City Gate on Caogang River and Dianpu River has become a landmark attraction in the park, which provides ideal leisure options to residents together with Shangshan Square, Changdao Park and Chenxing Park.

The park restores the former appearance of Jiangnan (regions in the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) water towns and the water ecological system. There are rest spaces, basketball courts and walking and cycling tracks, for example, inside the park.

On Friday, a book about the park compiled by the Qingpu District Culture and Tourism Bureau was launched at the Zhidao Academy in the park.

The book introduces a number of cultural attractions such as Shanghai Songze Heritage Site Museum and Wanshou Pogada, the history of Dianpu and Shangda rivers and Youdun and Xidaying wharfs, and parks, bridges and rest places in the park.

It offers a convenient guide for a trip in the park, the district government said.

The construction of the third phase of the park with a total investment of 400 million yuan (US$57.49 million) has started, involving the upgrade and renewal of riverside areas of Qingpu's laochengxiang, or "old town."

The laochengxiang historical and cultural zone retains a number of examples of ancient architecture and gardens headlined by Qushui Garden, one of the five classic gardens of the city, which has a moat and water system unchanged since ancient times.

The project will involve walking tracks, new rest places, parking lots and parks, and the renovation of Qushui Garden. It will take one or two years to complete.