Premature delivery center established in city

Shanghai International Peace Maternity and Child Health Hospital launched a premature delivery center at its Fengxian branch on Saturday.

It offers a whole-process and multidisciplinary intervention, diagnosis, treatment, as well as prevention and control of premature delivery.

The incidence of premature delivery has been increasing in the world in recent years. Its prevalence has risen from 5.87 percent in 1998 to the current 10 percent of all births, which makes premature delivery one of the commonest complications in obstetrics service.

According to the World Health Organization, there are about 15 million premature babies born in the world each year, covering 5 to 18 percent of total newborn babies in different countries.

Premature babies with poor development have a higher disease rate and mortality. Premature delivery is the main cause of death for newborn babies.

The reasons for premature delivery are complicated, including a history of premature delivery or miscarriage, genetic reasons, multiple pregnancy, the mother's age, womb problems and life style, as well as the fetus' own problems.

"The prevention and control of premature delivery requires comprehensive intervention and care," said Dr Liu Zhiwei from Shanghai International Peace Maternity and Child Health Hospital.

"We view the mother with premature delivery risk, the fetus and the premature-born baby as a group for clinical treatment and management in order to improve the survival and life quality of the premature baby and long-term health of the mother and baby.

"The center will set up a network with premature delivery prevention, treatment and health care, rehabilitation to perfect the whole-process service for premature babies."