Mother's Day celebrated with fashion show

Three local mothers were invited to show off their styles at a fashion show at Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall on Sunday as part of the Mother's Day celebration.
Ti Gong

A mother showcases herself at a fashion show on Nanjing Road E. for the Mother's Day celebration.

Three local mothers were invited to show off their styles at a fashion show at Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall on Sunday as part of the Mother's Day celebration.

The women, representing local young, middle-aged and senior mothers, received professional appearance designs, make-up and multiple costumes before appearing on the stage for the "most beautiful mother" event at the Shanghai New World Daimaru.

Many customers at the mall watched the special fashion show and lauded the performances of the mothers. Professional photographers were invited to take photos.

"I feel like I was acting in a movie," said the young mother surnamed Wang. "It allowed me to experience a different life and the feelings of being recognized and focused."

The middle-aged mother Li said she enjoyed the process of being made-up, which she seldom did at home. Her senior counterpart, Cheng said the event encouraged her to remain confident and elegant.

Ti Gong

A mother receives make-up for the Mother's Day celebration on Nanjing Road E.

The "most beautiful mothers" were selected from the customers at the mall. It offered them a 1,000-yuan (US$143.7) shopping coupon, massage equipment and a bouquet of carnations.

The event is part of Shanghai's annual Double Five Shopping Festival at the landmark pedestrian street, recognized as China's No.1 commercial street, which will offer 40,000 shopping coupons worth 10 million yuan in total.

The mall has become one of the most popular shopping complexes on the road. It attracted about 339,000 customers during the Labor Day holiday this month, a 2.86 percent increase to that of 2019. They spent a total of 61.88 million yuan during the five-day holiday, up 56 percent comparing with 2019.

As part of the shopping festival, the mall will launch its eighth anniversary celebration between May 20 and 21 with fashion shows, flash mobs, indoor petal rains and embroidery classes. Customers who spend more than 500 yuan can get a cash coupon of 300 yuan during the celebration.

Ti Gong

A mother receives hair styling before walking on a fashion stage on Nanjing Road E.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
