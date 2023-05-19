﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai part of cross-province marriage and divorce registration trial

﻿ Hu Min
  13:57 UTC+8, 2023-05-19       0
Preparation has been accelerated in Shanghai for the implementation of the trial, but the initiating date is yet to be announced, according to the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau.
Shanghai has been included in a "cross-province" marriage and divorce registration trial, covering residents on the Chinese mainland by the Ministry of Civil Affairs of China, the city's civil affairs authorities announced on Thursday night.

Shanghai has implemented cross-district marriage and divorce registration citywide since December.

In addition to registering their marriage or divorce in the districts where the people concerned have their Shanghai hukou, or household registration, they can also do so at centers in all other districts under the new practice.

In total, 21 provinces, autonomous region and municipalities have been included in the trial. Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui and Fujian are some on the list.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
