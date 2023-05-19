﻿
News / Metro

Mayor meets with CEIBS representatives to enhance education

Mayor meets with CEIBS representatives to enhance education

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng talks with Eric Cornuel, the European director of the China Europe International Business School

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Eric Cornuel, the European director of the China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) and their representatives on Thursday.

Gong stated that in the 29 years since its establishment, CEIBS has made a significant and effective contribution to promoting innovative educational models, cultivating outstanding business management talents, and promoting foreign cooperation and exchange. This has helped to improve Shanghai's international education influence, build strategic advantages in talent development, and enhance urban service functions.

He expressed his sincere hope that CEIBS will root itself in Shanghai, accelerate the development of a uniquely Chinese, internationally top-notch business school, continue to leverage its advantages in open education, and gather high-end intellectual resources.

By consistently adhering to its educational characteristics and keeping up with global management trends, CEIBS can further optimize its education model and curriculum system, enhance brand influence, and cultivate even more business elites.

Such efforts would vigorously support high-quality economic development and continue to foster Sino-Western exchanges and cooperation. The Shanghai Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government will continue to support the development of CEIBS and strive to create better conditions and provide more excellent services for the institution, the mayor said.

Cornuel said that Shanghai's rapid development has provided CEIBS with an important opportunity. The school is dedicated to transmitting knowledge, wisdom, and positive energy to the world. CEIBS will spare no effort in fulfilling its social responsibilities, actively contributing its wisdom to local development, and making a powerful contribution to human progress.

With five campuses on three continents, CEIBS can function as a bridge to promote intellectual and cultural exchanges and foster communication and understanding between China and the world.



