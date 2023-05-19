Shanghai and Ho Chi Minh City pledge to deepen cooperation and friendship

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining and Nguyen Van Nen, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam and secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, held a video conference on Thursday to discuss the friendship and cooperation between the two cities.

Chen introduced Shanghai's modernization progress, stating that China and Vietnam are good neighbors and friends connected by mountains and rivers, and good comrades and partners with shared ideals and a common destiny.

The successful meeting between General Secretary Xi Jinping and General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong provided political guidance and strategic direction for the further development of China-Vietnam relations, as well as pointing the way for deeper exchanges and cooperation between the two cities.

As the birthplace of the Communist Party of China, China's economic center, front window of reform and opening up, and a model for people's city construction, Shanghai is striving to fulfill the magnificent blueprint of the 20th National Congress of the CPC, and continue to play a leading role in reform and opening up and innovation in the new journey of Chinese-style modernization. Since becoming sister cities, the two cities have achieved positive results in various fields.

Chen vowed to inherit and carry forward the traditional friendship of "comrades plus brothers," promote high-quality development of the joint construction of the Belt and Road, and participate in advancing the development of the "Two Corridors and One Circle" initiative.

The two cities should leverage their respective advantages and strengths, expand cooperation in fields such as economy, trade, finance, green development, and smart cities, upgrade the level of cooperation and comprehensively deepen friendly exchanges and cultural interaction, making greater contributions to the development of China-Vietnam relations.







Nguyen introduced the development vision of Ho Chi Minh City and expressed admiration for Shanghai's achievements in economic and social development. He said that Ho Chi Minh City and Shanghai have many similarities and vast potential for cooperation.

As a fundamental guideline, he proposed to further strengthen exchanges, communication at all levels, and mutual learning, deepen economic, financial, trade, maritime, scientific and technological innovation and other fields of cooperation, elevate the level of friendly cooperation between the two cities to new heights and bring practical benefits to the people.





