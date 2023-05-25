How expats can apply for permanent residence

Expats who live in Shanghai and plan to make their homes here can apply for permanent residence from the local exit-entry department if they meet these requirements.

Expats who live in Shanghai and plan to make their homes here can apply for permanent residence from the local exit-entry department if they meet the following 10 requirements.

Foreign Staff Working in China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone Lingang Special Area

Foreign staffers who have worked in the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone Lingang Special Area for three consecutive years and have resided in China for at least six months each year, have an annual income of no less than four times the average annual salary of urban employees in the previous year for three consecutive years, can apply for permanent residence with their present employer's recommendation.

The individual must also meet the prescribed personal income tax payment standards, abide by Chinese laws, be in good physical health and have no criminal record.

The foreign spouse and their unmarried children under 18 years old of the above applicants who also abide by Chinese laws, have good health, and have no criminal records can apply for permanent residence at the same time.

Core Members of Research Teams

Core members of research teams recommended and guaranteed by foreign leading experts or pioneering researchers who have been introduced by the Shanghai Zhangjiang National Innovation Demonstration Zone or China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone and recognized by the Administration Committee of Double Zones and also abide by Chinese laws, have good health, and have no criminal records can apply for permanent residence in China.

The foreign spouse and their unmarried children under 18 years old of the above applicants who also abide by Chinese laws, have good health, and have no criminal records can apply for permanent residence at the same time.

Special Talent

Foreigners who meet one of the following requirements and who also abide by Chinese laws, have good health, and have no criminal records, can apply for permanent residence in China:

1. World-class talent, special skilled professionals or celebrities who have made significant and outstanding contributions to national economic development and social progress or who have great value to the country and are recommended by Ministry, Commission or Administration of the State Council, or Shanghai government;

2. Foreigners who meet the criteria of high-level talent as set by the national key development zones, such as Shanghai Zhangjiang National Innovation Demonstration Zone, China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone or China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone Lingang Special Area, and are recommended by the administration committee of the above zones;

3. Foreign financial talent recommended by Shanghai financial administration authorities.

The foreign spouse and unmarried children under 18 years old of the above foreign applicants who also abide by Chinese laws, have good health, and have no criminal records, can apply for permanent residence at the same time.

Foreign Investors

Foreigners who meet one of the following requirements, abide by Chinese laws, have good health, have no criminal records, and have good tax records can apply for permanent residence in China:



1. Investors who invest in China and have submitted a registered capital of more than US$2 million (shall not be lower than this standard for three consecutive years);

2. Investors who invest in central China and have submitted a registered capital of more than US$1 million (shall not be lower than this standard for three consecutive years);

3. Investors who invest in China's western regions and key national poverty alleviation and development counties, and have submitted a registered capital of more than US$500,000 (shall not be lower than this standard for three consecutive years);

4. Investors who invest in the "Foreign Investment Industry Guidance Project" encouraged by the country, and have submitted a registered capital of more than US$500,000 (shall not be lower than this standard for three consecutive years);

5. Investors who submit direct investment in Shanghai consistently as an individual or through the company as a controlling shareholder with individual status for three consecutive years, and whose total amount of investment reaches more than US$1 million (or US$500,000 for the "Foreign Investment Guideline Project" encouraged by the country).

The foreign spouse and their unmarried children under 18 years old of the above applicants who abide by Chinese laws, have good health, and have no criminal records can apply for permanent residence at the same time.

Senior/Professional Staff

Applicants are eligible for permanent residence if they are employed in the following five types of organizations and hold positions of chairman, vice chairman, general manager, deputy general manager, or have titles of associate professor, associate researcher and above, and have worked consecutively for four years (residence in China no less than three years), abide by Chinese laws, have good health, have no criminal records. and have good tax records:

1. Research institutes of the State Council or Shanghai government or public institutions with administrative management or functions;

2. Key universities (211 Project; schools and the first batch of admissions colleges);

3. Enterprises and institutions that undertake the task of national key projects or major scientific and technological project;

4. High-tech enterprises, encouraged foreign-invested enterprises, foreign-invested advanced technology enterprises or foreign-invested product export enterprises;

5. Enterprises and institutions like national laboratories, national key laboratories, national engineering laboratories, national engineering research centers, national accredited enterprise technology centers, national engineering technology research centers, or foreign-funded R&D centers;

The foreign spouse and their unmarried children under 18 years old of the above applicants who abide by Chinese laws, have good health, and have no criminal records can apply for permanent residence at the same time.

Expatriates with Ph.D degrees

Those expatriates with doctoral degrees who currently work in Shanghai, and abide by Chinese laws, have good health, and have no criminal records can apply for permanent residence in China.

The foreign spouse and their unmarried children under 18 years old of the above foreign applicants and abide by Chinese laws, have good health, and have no criminal records can apply for permanent residence at the same time.

Working Staff

Those who have worked in Shanghai for four consecutive years and must have resided in China for a total of no less than six months each year, and have had an annual salary not less than six times the average annual salary of urban employees in the previous year in the region, for four consecutive years.

In addition, the applicant must have paid personal income tax annually not less than 20 percent of their salary, have complied with Chinese laws, be in good health, and have no criminal record and can then apply for permanent residence in China with their present employer's recommendation.

The foreign spouse and their unmarried children under 18 years old of the above applicants who abide by Chinese laws, have good health, and have no criminal records can apply for permanent residence at the same time.

Couples Reunion

Foreigners who are married to a Chinese citizen (having registered Chinese permanent citizenship),or to a foreigner who has the qualification for permanently staying in China can apply for permanent residence in China, if they meet all of the following four requirements

1. They have been married for five years;

2. They have lived in China for five consecutive years and stayed in mainland China for no less than nine months every year;

3. They have stable life security and accommodations in China.

4. They abide by Chinese laws, have good health, and have no criminal records.

Parent-Children Reunion

Children who are under the age of 18 years old, unmarried, and verified to have foreign nationality can apply for a Permanent Residence in China if one or both parent(s) is/are a Chinese citizen(s) (having registered Chinese permanent citizenship) or is/are a foreigner(s)who is/are eligible for permanent residence in China.

Kinship Support

Those who are over 60 years old can apply for permanent residence in China, if they have no direct relatives abroad and need to live with direct relatives in mainland China, and stay in mainland China for no less than nine months out of every year, abide by Chinese laws, have good health, have no criminal record, and have stable life security and accommodations.

Overseas Chinese working in national key development zones, Double Innovation Areas

Those overseas Chinese who work in the national key development zones, such as the Shanghai Zhangjiang National Innovation Demonstration Zone, China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone or China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone Lingang Special Area, or in a demonstration base of mass entrepreneurship and innovation area for at least four consecutive years, and have good tax records, and who live in mainland China for no less than six months each year and abide by Chinese laws, have good health, and have no criminal records can apply for permanent residence.

Foreigners Holding Residence Permits for Work (Marked High Qualified Person)

Foreign high-level experts (talent) who are accredited by a competent national or municipal administration, or employed by science and technology innovation companies designated by a competent department of Shanghai as professionals with expertise can apply for permanent residence in China with the present employer's recommendation if they have acquired an employment-typed residence permit noted with talent and have worked in Shanghai for over three years, and abide by Chinese laws, have good health, and have no criminal records.

The foreign spouse and their unmarried children under 18 years old of the above applicants who abide by Chinese laws, have good health, and have no criminal records can apply for permanent residence at the same time.

How to apply

Required documents should be prepared in advance.

Applicants can visit the online platform for further exit-entry affairs information and detailed document requirements at https://gaj.sh.gov.cn/crj/zwgk.

Where to go: Immigration Service Center of Exit-Entry Administration Bureau of Shanghai Public Security Bureau (NO.8-9, Lane 36, Xuelin Road, the Pudong New Area)

Working hours: 9am ~ 11:30 am; 13:30 pm ~ 17pm, Monday - Friday (except holidays and festivals).

Service Tel: (021) 28951900

The application shall be processed by the authorities in 90 working days after all the required documents are submitted.

Exit-entry administration of public security organs may, as they deem necessary, require applicants to attend an interview or submit additional supporting documents.

Applications which fail to provide the requisite information within the required time will be rejected, unless caused by uncontrollable reasons.

According to China's National Immigration Administration, after the application is approved, the applicant enjoys the following rights as specified by relevant laws and regulations:

An applicant who meets the legal conditions and standards is entitled to equal rights for obtaining administrative certificates;

The right to make statements and defend the approval of the administrative certificate implemented by administrative organs;

Other rights specified by laws and regulations.