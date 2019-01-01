﻿
News / Metro

Domestic jet C919 made first commercial flight

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  13:35 UTC+8, 2023-05-28       0
China's first domestically developed narrow-body passenger aircraft, the C919, completed it first commercial flight from Shanghai to Beijing on Sunday morning.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  13:35 UTC+8, 2023-05-28       0
Domestic jet C919 made first commercial flight
Ti Gong

The first commercial flight ceremony was held at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport before the jetliner took off.

The C919, China's first domestically developed narrow-body passenger aircraft, completed it first commercial flight from Shanghai to Beijing on Sunday morning.

The jetliner's first passenger travel was a success after it was delivered to Shanghai-based China Eastern Airlines, its first operator worldwide, by its developer Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC) last December.

The jetliner went through a 100-hour test flights before officially taking on passengers.

It took off at 10:32am from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport and arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport at around 1pm with flight number MU9191, according to China Eastern.

It was welcomed by a "water-gate" ceremony after it landed in Beijing.

Domestic jet C919 made first commercial flight
Dong Jun / SHINE

The C919 takes off.

About 130 passengers were flying with the C919 on Sunday morning.

The flight has 164 seats, which are also domestically made; eight for business class and 156 for economy class.

It is equipped with a total of 20 12-inch digital screens and supporting high-definition (1080P) movie play. It is also the first time that China Eastern introduced 1080P program player into one-isle jetliner.

The first C919 cabin is about 2.25 meters high, offering passengers a comfortable top and front visual space, according to China Eastern.

A special design is that the middle seat in each row is 1.5 centimeters wider than the window and aisle seats. This is adopted to improve the passenger experience.

It will change flight number to MU9192 and return to Shanghai on Sunday afternoon.

Shot by Dong Jun. Edited by Dong Jun.

The aircraft will start its first normally commercial operation from Monday between Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport and Chengdu Tianfu International Airport. Tickets have been available to passengers since Friday on different online platforms.

The C919 will engage in more domestic routes after China Eastern introduced more of this-type of jetliner.

The C919 has received great attention across the world since its development program was established in 2007.

It was sent to sky in 2017 after researchers' 10-year effort.

From 2017 to 2022, the C919 flew all over the country, through rain, snow, strong winds, high temperatures and severe cold. It also challenged extreme tests such as stall, shortest distance braking, and minimum ground clearance speed, and obtained all the qualification certificates before delivered to China Eastern.

Domestic jet C919 made first commercial flight
Ti Gong

A staff member with China Eastern Airlines helps a passenger to check in.

Domestic jet C919 made first commercial flight
Tao Ran / Ti Gong

The jetliner is welcomed by a "water-gate" ceremony after it landed in Beijing.

In the future, more C919s will serve China's civil airlines.

China Eastern has purchased an initial batch of five C919s, becoming the jet's first operator. The other four will be delivered to the airline over the next two years.

Some 300 C919s were sold to seven leasing companies at the 2022 Air Show China in last mid-November.

According to COMAC's official website, Hainan Airlines Group signed a contract on April 27, for the purchase of 100 aircraft from COMAC, with 60 C919s.

Domestic jet C919 made first commercial flight
Ti Gong

China Eastern staff members wave to the jetliner before taking off.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Hongqiao
COMAC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     