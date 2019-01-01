Domestic jet C919 made first commercial flight

China's first domestically developed narrow-body passenger aircraft, the C919, completed it first commercial flight from Shanghai to Beijing on Sunday morning.

Ti Gong

The jetliner's first passenger travel was a success after it was delivered to Shanghai-based China Eastern Airlines, its first operator worldwide, by its developer Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC) last December.

The jetliner went through a 100-hour test flights before officially taking on passengers.

It took off at 10:32am from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport and arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport at around 1pm with flight number MU9191, according to China Eastern.

It was welcomed by a "water-gate" ceremony after it landed in Beijing.

Dong Jun / SHINE

About 130 passengers were flying with the C919 on Sunday morning.

The flight has 164 seats, which are also domestically made; eight for business class and 156 for economy class.

It is equipped with a total of 20 12-inch digital screens and supporting high-definition (1080P) movie play. It is also the first time that China Eastern introduced 1080P program player into one-isle jetliner.

The first C919 cabin is about 2.25 meters high, offering passengers a comfortable top and front visual space, according to China Eastern.

A special design is that the middle seat in each row is 1.5 centimeters wider than the window and aisle seats. This is adopted to improve the passenger experience.

It will change flight number to MU9192 and return to Shanghai on Sunday afternoon.

The aircraft will start its first normally commercial operation from Monday between Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport and Chengdu Tianfu International Airport. Tickets have been available to passengers since Friday on different online platforms.

The C919 will engage in more domestic routes after China Eastern introduced more of this-type of jetliner.

The C919 has received great attention across the world since its development program was established in 2007.

It was sent to sky in 2017 after researchers' 10-year effort.

From 2017 to 2022, the C919 flew all over the country, through rain, snow, strong winds, high temperatures and severe cold. It also challenged extreme tests such as stall, shortest distance braking, and minimum ground clearance speed, and obtained all the qualification certificates before delivered to China Eastern.

Ti Gong

Tao Ran / Ti Gong

In the future, more C919s will serve China's civil airlines.

China Eastern has purchased an initial batch of five C919s, becoming the jet's first operator. The other four will be delivered to the airline over the next two years.

Some 300 C919s were sold to seven leasing companies at the 2022 Air Show China in last mid-November.

According to COMAC's official website, Hainan Airlines Group signed a contract on April 27, for the purchase of 100 aircraft from COMAC, with 60 C919s.