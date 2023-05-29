Natural History Museum holds "Yeah Kids" event

With International Children's Day approaching, the Shanghai Natural History Museum held their "Yeah Kids" event, featuring a pop-up science fair, and a number of kids activities.

Ti Gong

A special event to celebrate the upcoming International Children's Day was held at the Shanghai Natural History Museum over the weekend.

The event, under the theme of "Yeah Kids," kicked off with music and dance performances on Sunday afternoon.

Children became vendors at the pop-up science fair, presenting their handicrafts made from seeds and plants, as well as displaying their scientific research results.

Students from the Guangzhong Road Primary School introduced herbs used in traditional Chinese medicine like huoxiang (giant hyssop), gegen (kudzu) and pangdahai (sterculia scaphigera).

Ti Gong

Pupil Cui Tianxin showed her invention: a vessel containing a compound with the smell of rotten vegetables to capture insects. She said she used the vessel for insect field investigation around Chunshen Lake, and recorded arthropods in 11 categories.

"Yeah Kids" was designed for children aged from three to six.

According to the museum, children below 1.4 meters receive free admission through June 4, in celebration of International Children's Day.