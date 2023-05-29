Join the voting for "Shanghai Design 100"

The top 100 design works will be displayed at the World Design Cities Conference 2023, as Shanghai strives to become a global design capital.

Ti Gong

People are invited to join online voting for the 2023 "Shanghai Design 100" from Monday, with opportunities to win voting awards valued at more than 1 million yuan (US$141,000).



The top 100 design works, covering the fashion, cosmetics, fine food, sportswear, smart devices, lifestyle, industrial design and digital sectors, will be displayed at the World Design Cities Conference (WDCC) 2023, according to organizer the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.

People can vote through the Website: https://d100.creativecity.sh.cn/shsj-show-web.

The candidate designs are encouraged to meet requirements such as empowering industry development, improving urban spaces, optimizing public services, and enriching modern lifestyles, to help the city become a global design capital.

Ti Gong

Thus far, more than 2,542 works have been submitted, 19.5 percent more than the previous year. The works come from 18 countries and regions, including the United States, France, Italy and Spain, according to the commission.

A total of 300 works have been chosen for the voting session, including the C919 aircraft and Adora Magic City cruiser, which hit the headlines across the country in recent days. Other selected works include haute couture, electric cars, drones, and brain–computer interface devices.

Ti Gong

The voting session will be held over a week, from Monday till June 3. Voters can win awards valued at more than 1 million yuan, including the top award of a NIO electric car.

Having the ambition to become a global capital of design, Shanghai aims to home 10 smart factories, 100 iconic digital application scenarios and 1,000 applications integrated with shopping, service and culture by 2025, when the fashion industry's output is expected to hit 520 billion yuan.



Ti Gong