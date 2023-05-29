﻿
News / Metro

Join the voting for "Shanghai Design 100"

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:08 UTC+8, 2023-05-29       0
The top 100 design works will be displayed at the World Design Cities Conference 2023, as Shanghai strives to become a global design capital.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:08 UTC+8, 2023-05-29       0
Join the voting for "Shanghai Design 100"
Ti Gong

Some of the designs that will be voted on.

People are invited to join online voting for the 2023 "Shanghai Design 100" from Monday, with opportunities to win voting awards valued at more than 1 million yuan (US$141,000).

The top 100 design works, covering the fashion, cosmetics, fine food, sportswear, smart devices, lifestyle, industrial design and digital sectors, will be displayed at the World Design Cities Conference (WDCC) 2023, according to organizer the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.

People can vote through the Website: https://d100.creativecity.sh.cn/shsj-show-web.

The candidate designs are encouraged to meet requirements such as empowering industry development, improving urban spaces, optimizing public services, and enriching modern lifestyles, to help the city become a global design capital.

Join the voting for "Shanghai Design 100"
Ti Gong

Some of the designs that are waiting be voted.

Thus far, more than 2,542 works have been submitted, 19.5 percent more than the previous year. The works come from 18 countries and regions, including the United States, France, Italy and Spain, according to the commission.

A total of 300 works have been chosen for the voting session, including the C919 aircraft and Adora Magic City cruiser, which hit the headlines across the country in recent days. Other selected works include haute couture, electric cars, drones, and brain–computer interface devices.

Join the voting for "Shanghai Design 100"
Ti Gong

Some of the designs that are waiting be voted.

The voting session will be held over a week, from Monday till June 3. Voters can win awards valued at more than 1 million yuan, including the top award of a NIO electric car.

Having the ambition to become a global capital of design, Shanghai aims to home 10 smart factories, 100 iconic digital application scenarios and 1,000 applications integrated with shopping, service and culture by 2025, when the fashion industry's output is expected to hit 520 billion yuan.

These cover the fashion, cosmetics, fine food, sportswear, smart devices, lifestyle, industrial design and digital sectors.

Join the voting for "Shanghai Design 100"
Ti Gong

Some of the designs that will be voted on.

Join the voting for "Shanghai Design 100"
Ti Gong

Some of the designs that will be voted on.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
NIO
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     