Shanghai's first health tourism map launched at expo

The map was launched during a health tourism forum held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Qingpu District as part of 2023 Tourism Plus Shanghai.
Ti Gong

The map is launched.

Shanghai's first health tourism map has been launched during the second phase of 2023 Tourism Plus Shanghai, a comprehensive tourism industry expo, enabling tourists to explore the city's health tourism attractions with a simple click on their smartphones.

The map includes venues to learn or experience intangible cultural heritage items such as the technique of Liushenwan, a traditional Chinese medicine; Baduanjin, a form of fitness Qigong; and Chinese acupuncture, an age-old healing practice.

The TCM Museum of Tonghanchuntang, a TCM brand established during the reign of Emperor Qianlong (1736-1796) in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) in the Yuyuan Garden scenic area; the Shanghai Literature Institute of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Huangpu District; and the SPH TCM Cultural Park in Chongming District are some of the attractions on the map.

Ti Gong

Items on display at the forum.

The map also includes other tourist attractions, restaurants and hotels in Shanghai.

It also contains health knowledge related with the 24 solar terms of the traditional Chinese calendar.

The map can be accessed via the WeChat mini program Shanghai Health Tourism Map (上海健康旅游地图).

It was launched during a health tourism forum held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Qingpu District as part of the expo, bringing together officials from the city's health commission and culture and tourism authorities as well as representatives from health companies, traditional Chinese medicine agencies and tourist attractions to brainstorm the trend of China's health tourism development.

Tourism itineraries combining TCM, health and intangible cultural heritage legacies cater to the increasing diversified leisure tourist demand of the public, enriching people's tourism experience, officials said.

Topics such as TCM culture promotion and health industry application, healthy sleep and TCM health tourism were discussed during the forum.

Ti Gong

The mini program of Shanghai Health Tourism Map

