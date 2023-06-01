Fun and games as Shanghai schools celebrate Children's Day

Thursday was Children's Day and kids in Shanghai had fun with sports, games, talent shows and food. Let's see the smiling faces in local schools through the camera lens.
Students of Junlian Kindergarten in Minhang District play chuju, an ancient football-like game.
Children have fun with popular cartoon and fairy tale characters at China Welfare Institute Kindergarten in Yangpu District.
Yangpu District Education Institute Experimental Primary School students try their hand at archery.
Nanmen Kindergarten in the Pudong New Area gets children engaged in games while imparting science knowledge.
Children and parents stage performances together at Yongzhu Kindergarten in Jiading District.
Students of South Yuping Road Primary School in Changning District perform Chinese martial arts.
SISU Jing'an Foreign Language Primary School students show off their culinary skills.
Pupils at Shanghai Chess Experimental Primary School in Jing'an District play chess with a robot.
Yingying Kindergarten in Chongming District organizes an "Open Pen Ceremony" for graduating students, a traditional Chinese ritual for children about to embark on their primary school journey.
