﻿
News / Metro

Fun and games as Shanghai schools celebrate Children's Day

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  20:08 UTC+8, 2023-06-01       0
Thursday was Children's Day and kids in Shanghai had fun with sports, games, talent shows and food.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  20:08 UTC+8, 2023-06-01       0

Thursday was Children's Day and kids in Shanghai had fun with sports, games, talent shows and food. Let's see the smiling faces in local schools through the camera lens.

Fun and games as Shanghai schools celebrate Children's Day
Ti Gong

Students of Junlian Kindergarten in Minhang District play chuju, an ancient football-like game.

Fun and games as Shanghai schools celebrate Children's Day
Ti Gong

Children have fun with popular cartoon and fairy tale characters at China Welfare Institute Kindergarten in Yangpu District.

Fun and games as Shanghai schools celebrate Children's Day
Ti Gong

Yangpu District Education Institute Experimental Primary School students try their hand at archery.

Fun and games as Shanghai schools celebrate Children's Day
Ti Gong

Nanmen Kindergarten in the Pudong New Area gets children engaged in games while imparting science knowledge.

Fun and games as Shanghai schools celebrate Children's Day
Ti Gong

Children and parents stage performances together at Yongzhu Kindergarten in Jiading District.

Fun and games as Shanghai schools celebrate Children's Day
Ti Gong

Students of South Yuping Road Primary School in Changning District perform Chinese martial arts.

Fun and games as Shanghai schools celebrate Children's Day
Ti Gong

SISU Jing'an Foreign Language Primary School students show off their culinary skills.

Fun and games as Shanghai schools celebrate Children's Day
Ti Gong

Pupils at Shanghai Chess Experimental Primary School in Jing'an District play chess with a robot.

Fun and games as Shanghai schools celebrate Children's Day
Ti Gong

Yingying Kindergarten in Chongming District organizes an "Open Pen Ceremony" for graduating students, a traditional Chinese ritual for children about to embark on their primary school journey.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     