News / Metro

Hospital to offer Internet-based health care for the elderly

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  22:28 UTC+8, 2023-06-02       0
Renji Hospital is working with the Pudong New Area civil affairs bureau to provide online medical services for nursing homes in the area.
Hospital to offer Internet-based health care for the elderly
Ti Gong

A blood sample is taken from an old person at Mingchuan Nursing Home to be sent for testing at Renji Hospital.

Renji Hospital began working with the Pudong New Area civil affairs bureau to provide Internet-based medical services for the elderly living in nursing homes.

The program aims to provide convenient and high-quality online and offline health care to 18 nursing homes with over 5,000 beds, the hospital said on Friday.

Renji Hospital has launched an online outpatient service division on its Internet Hospital platform with over 10 departments for common and chronic diseases in the elderly, offering online consultation, drug prescription, drug delivery, health education, and green channel arrangements.

Blood samples from the elderly can also be obtained at the nursing home and sent to the hospital for testing, which will substantially benefit the bedridden patients and save time for the nursing homes and families.

Furthermore, Renji will also dispatch medics to provide training to nursing home employees in order to increase their abilities to care for the elderly with common and chronic diseases. These employees are also the ideal Internet hospital medics' assistants.

Source: SHINE
Pudong
Special Reports
