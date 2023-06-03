﻿
Indians donate blood to show love for Shanghai

Nearly 100 Indian expatriates donated blood at the Shanghai Blood Center on Saturday, giving the gift of life to express their love and support to the city.
Ti Gong

This is the ninth year the Indian community has organized blood donation.

Nearly 100 Indian expatriates donated blood at the Shanghai Blood Center on Saturday, giving the gift of life to express their love and support to the city.

It is the ninth blood donation campaign that the Indian Association in Shanghai has organized. Many brought their families along.

Deepak Shinde and Neera Shinda, an Indian couple who have lived in Shanghai for 18 years, said they have participated in every blood donation campaign.

They said Shanghai has become their second home, and donating blood is something that they can do to help others in the city.

A woman brought both of her two sons to the event and encouraged his elderly son, who is 18 years old now, to donate blood for the first time. Her younger son served as a volunteer.

"I am proud of my sons," said Francisca Kapoor. "It is the best education for our children."

Ti Gong

A family gives blood.

Ti Gong

Giving the gift of life.

﻿
