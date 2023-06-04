Study of local raccoon dogs involves more areas and people

Shanghai authorities will expand the scope of investigation into the habitat and spread of raccoon dogs.

Ti Gong

The investigation will involve the mass participation of city residents, the Shanghai Forestry Station said over the weekend.

This year, the program will be extended to more districts such as Minhang and Qingpu where many of the animals has been spotted in addition to Songjiang.

A program involving the public, with participants known as "citizen scientists," was launched in June last year to study the movements and population of the animal, as well as people's attitude toward them.

It focuses on the research and protection of raccoon dogs, and the improvement of biological diversity. Various methods such as on-site visits, monitoring of infrared cameras, the analysis of food habits, and epidemic disease and GPS tracking are being undertaken.

It's estimated that there are between 3,000 and 5,000 raccoon dogs in Shanghai, according to Wang Fang, a researcher at Fudan University's School of Life Sciences, head of the team.

Due to COVID-19, the study was only conducted in Songjiang District, where most frequent raccoon dog movement have been recorded.

About 150 residents participated in the study.

The city was once home to a variety of mammals such as rassies, raccoon dogs, river deer, badgers and yellow weasels. Many natural habitats of these animals have been lost to urban construction, threatening the survival of some species.

"Raccoon dogs, however, have adapted to the urban environment with the number rapidly increasing due to constantly expanded living spaces," said Wang.

CGTN

Shanghai is conducting various activities to trigger the interest and participation of the public to walk into nature and raise their awareness of biodiversity and the protection of biodiversity, officials noted.

On Saturday, more than 500 essays from students of primary and middle schools in the city were awarded ahead of World Environment Day falling on Monday.

The event lasting about a month invited experts to guide students into nature with various online and offline science popularization activities related to wildlife and plants such as bird observation and online lectures on the habitats of wildlife.

In total, the organizer received nearly 3,600 essays from students of 200 primary and middle schools across the city.

"We found that green, low-carbon and recyclable concepts are widely accepted among the public, and children are particularly interested in nature and the protection of wildlife and plants," said Yang Chufeng, director of the station.

The forest coverage of the city hit 18.51 percent by the end of last year from 3.17 percent in 1999, and the city has observed and recorded 150 wildlife species of national protected level so far.

Moreover, it has established 22 wildlife habitats and four natural reserves.