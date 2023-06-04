﻿
News / Metro

Study of local raccoon dogs involves more areas and people

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:30 UTC+8, 2023-06-04       0
Shanghai authorities will expand the scope of investigation into the habitat and spread of raccoon dogs.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:30 UTC+8, 2023-06-04       0
Study of local raccoon dogs involves more areas and people
Ti Gong

Children attend a nature activity.

Shanghai authorities will expand the scope of investigation into the habitat and spread of raccoon dogs.

The investigation will involve the mass participation of city residents, the Shanghai Forestry Station said over the weekend.

This year, the program will be extended to more districts such as Minhang and Qingpu where many of the animals has been spotted in addition to Songjiang.

A program involving the public, with participants known as "citizen scientists," was launched in June last year to study the movements and population of the animal, as well as people's attitude toward them.

It focuses on the research and protection of raccoon dogs, and the improvement of biological diversity. Various methods such as on-site visits, monitoring of infrared cameras, the analysis of food habits, and epidemic disease and GPS tracking are being undertaken.

It's estimated that there are between 3,000 and 5,000 raccoon dogs in Shanghai, according to Wang Fang, a researcher at Fudan University's School of Life Sciences, head of the team.

Due to COVID-19, the study was only conducted in Songjiang District, where most frequent raccoon dog movement have been recorded.

About 150 residents participated in the study.

The city was once home to a variety of mammals such as rassies, raccoon dogs, river deer, badgers and yellow weasels. Many natural habitats of these animals have been lost to urban construction, threatening the survival of some species.

"Raccoon dogs, however, have adapted to the urban environment with the number rapidly increasing due to constantly expanded living spaces," said Wang.

Study of local raccoon dogs involves more areas and people
CGTN

The award ceremony.

Shanghai is conducting various activities to trigger the interest and participation of the public to walk into nature and raise their awareness of biodiversity and the protection of biodiversity, officials noted.

On Saturday, more than 500 essays from students of primary and middle schools in the city were awarded ahead of World Environment Day falling on Monday.

The event lasting about a month invited experts to guide students into nature with various online and offline science popularization activities related to wildlife and plants such as bird observation and online lectures on the habitats of wildlife.

In total, the organizer received nearly 3,600 essays from students of 200 primary and middle schools across the city.

"We found that green, low-carbon and recyclable concepts are widely accepted among the public, and children are particularly interested in nature and the protection of wildlife and plants," said Yang Chufeng, director of the station.

The forest coverage of the city hit 18.51 percent by the end of last year from 3.17 percent in 1999, and the city has observed and recorded 150 wildlife species of national protected level so far.

Moreover, it has established 22 wildlife habitats and four natural reserves.

Study of local raccoon dogs involves more areas and people
Ti Gong

A student shows off a book about nature.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Minhang
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     