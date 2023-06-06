﻿
Initiatives raise awareness for cataract and presbyopia treatment and prevention

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  22:31 UTC+8, 2023-06-06
Medical experts believe about 80 percent of Chinese above 60 suffer from cataracts, and almost everyone over 52 has presbyopia. Now, more awareness is being raised for eye disease.
Initiatives raise awareness for cataract and presbyopia treatment and prevention
Ti Gong

A mini-documentary named Light Chaser has a booting ceremony on Tuesday, the National Eye Care Day.

About 80 percent of Chinese aged 60 and older suffer from cataracts, and almost everyone over 52 years old has presbyopia, medical experts said on Tuesday, the National Eye Care Day.

However the public awareness for cataracts and presbyopia is low, and there are many misunderstandings, said experts.

To promote eye care awreness, China Primary Health Care Foundation and Johnson & Johnson teamed up with several medical facilities and foundations to initiate a mini-documentary named Light Chaser.

With the participation of leading ophthalmologists, the documentary aims to improve people's awareness and self health management for eye diseases, and better cooperate with treatment plans.

Experts said surgery is the only cure for cataracts, the top reason for blindness in China. But the public have various misconceptions, and fail to seek treatment in time.

With the social and medical development, the treatment for cataracts has also changed from traditional eyesight recovery surgery to refractive surgery, achieving a better vision and better life quality, experts explained.

